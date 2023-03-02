Whether you’re already a fan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, or you’re just getting into the series, you may want to check out (or rewatch) the first four seasons before the fifth and final one premieres on April 14. Lucky for you, you can find every episode in one convenient place: Prime Video.

How to watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ on Prime Video

Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers two discounted memberships: Prime Access, for recipients of select government assistance programs; and Prime Student, for higher education students—so everyone can enjoy Prime’s valuable benefits.

If you’re not yet a Prime member and not sure whether it’s right for you, you can sign up for a free trial.

Prime members can watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as thousands of other movies, series, and more included with a Prime membership.

Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs.

Which seasons of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' can I watch on Prime Video?

You can watch the first four seasons of the popular period comedy-drama—created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and starring Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, and others—on Prime Video now. The fifth and final season will be available to stream on Prime Video on April 14.

Check out a brief synopsis of each of the first four seasons below:

Season One

In our introduction to the show, which takes place in New York City in the 1950s, viewers meet main character Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a full-time housewife and stay-at-home mom. After the implosion of her marriage to a wannabe stand-up comedian, Midge realizes that she actually has a knack for performing comedy herself.

Season Two

In Season Two, fans follow Midge as she begins her ascent up the fame ladder. But she also keeps her newfound career a secret from those closest to her and struggles to find where she fits in, in such a competitive industry that isn’t so welcoming to women.

Season Three

We enter Season Three on a high note, with Midge touring and succeeding as a stand-up comic. The toll of balancing stardom with raising a family, all while dealing with a divorce, starts to rear its head though, leaving her to carelessly risk everything she’s worked so hard to build.

Season Four

In the fourth season, Midge is left to pick up the pieces of her mistakes. But she puts herself together and decides to make a name for herself as a headliner instead of an opening act. The season comes to an end at a stunning cliffhanger.

