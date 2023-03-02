After six years dazzling fans with her quick wit and impeccable style, Miriam (Midge) Maisel is saying goodbye in the fifth and final season of the hit Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The first three episodes will release April 14, and new episodes will be released weekly.

Season Four found Midge rebuilding her career and reputation after a series of major career blows. The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show’s snowy billboard, Midge is ready to “Go forward” and fight for her ascent to stardom—equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose.

In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

Need to get caught up on the first four seasons? Find out how to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video.