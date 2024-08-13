At Amazon, we’re committed to helping customers find the right product for their needs. We’re continuing to innovate to launch features such as personalized size recommendations, review highlights, and, most recently,

Rufus

, our generative AI-powered expert shopping assistant, to help customers make more informed decisions. Most of the time, customers love their purchases, but just like any retailer, occasionally customers want to return something that they purchased from us. If a customer decides to return an item, we make returns convenient and easy–working backwards from customer and selling partner needs to streamline the returns process.