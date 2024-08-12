With Amazon Resale, customers can find discounts on a wide selection, including quality used, pre-owned, or open box products across brands they love.
Customers turn to Amazon for value and low-prices, which is why we’re constantly innovating to find new ways to offer products at a variety of price points. That’s where Amazon Resale comes in. Whether you’re looking for discounts on some of your favorite items, or prefer buying used because it can extend the life of products, with Amazon Resale, you can find discounts on a wide selection, including quality used, pre-owned, or open-box products across favorite brands—from tablets, to furniture, pet supplies, and more.
What is Amazon Resale?
Previously called Amazon Warehouse, Amazon Resale delivers on value by helping customers find great discounts on a wide selection, including quality used, pre-owned, or open-box products. On average, customers saved more than 25 percent on items last year.
With all the benefits of Amazon delivery, customer service, and convenient returns, you can shop some of your favorite items, from tech like computers, tablets, Amazon devices, unlocked phones, and TVs to home essentials like furniture, kitchen appliances, lawn and garden care, home improvement tools, and pet supplies.
Why shop pre-owned items?
When you shop on Amazon Resale, you not only save money on discounted items, but you’re contributing to the circular economy by helping to extend the life of used products. Amazon is committed to giving returned items a second life and saving customers money through Amazon Resale, and also through other channels, like repairs and donations. In 2023, we donated or helped independent sellers to donate more than 160 million products worldwide. Learn more about how Amazon works to maximize reuse and minimize waste.
How can I find Amazon Resale discounts?
There are two main ways to find an Amazon Resale product.
The first is to visit the Amazon Resale homepage, where you can browse by category, or enter the exact item you’re looking for in the search bar at the top of the page.
The second is to visit the regular product page for an item. Scroll down the page and look for a section that says Save with Used or Buy Used. If the Amazon Resale version of your product is available, you’ll be able to See details and choose from options in a variety of conditions. Amazon Resale prices will vary depending on the item’s condition.
Keep in mind that Amazon Resale inventory changes frequently, so check back often and be sure to place your order quickly if you find something you want.
How do you evaluate the condition of Amazon Resale products?
Before an item can be sold on Amazon Resale, we conduct a thorough inspection, testing the condition of each item and providing a detailed description of its condition to make it easier for customers to make a more informed decision. For electronic items, we will power on, test, and factory-reset as part of the evaluation. Based on the quality check, each item will be assigned one of four listing conditions: “Like New,” “Very Good,” “Good,” or “Acceptable.”
- Used - Like New: The item is in perfect working condition and all its essential accessories are complete, though the packaging may bear some damage.
- Used - Very Good: The item is in very good condition and fully functions, though it may have seen limited use and have minor cosmetic imperfections. It may arrive with damaged packaging or be repackaged and could be missing some non-essential accessories. Missing accessories are shown under individual item description.
- Used - Good: The item is in good condition and fully functions, though it may show wear from moderate use and have minor cosmetic damage, such as a small scratch. It may arrive with damaged packaging or be repackaged. The item may be missing some valuable accessories and it may not be used until those accessories are purchased separately. Missing accessories are shown under individual item description.
- Used - Acceptable: The item serves its main function, but may have clear signs of usage, including cosmetic damage like scratches, dents, and worn corners or edges. The item may arrive with damaged packaging or be repackaged. The item may be missing some valuable accessories, components or spare parts, and it may not be used until those parts are purchased separately. Missing parts are shown under individual item description.
Can you return Amazon Resale products?
Yes, your Amazon Resale purchases are covered by Amazon’s returns policy. Since each item at Amazon Resale is unique due to its nature, we are unable to replace an item with its exact same condition, but we may have something similar in stock.