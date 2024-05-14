5 viral products you can shop from small businesses selling in Amazon’s store

More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. That means we have a wide selection of unique products from growing brands, including many of the hot new items you see in your TikTok and Instagram feeds.
Saucemoto
Shop Saucemoto
Founders Michael Koury, Tony Lahood, and Will Moujaes were on a road trip when they thought up the idea for Saucemoto, a small cup that clips to your car vent to hold ketchup and other dipping sauce in place as you drive. They made a prototype of the product as a joke at first, and that eventually turned into a viral Kickstarter campaign and a successful launch in Amazon’s store. Since then, Saucemoto has been the subject of countless viral posts on TikTok and Instagram, and has even been featured on hit shows like The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brian and Shark Tank.
Saucemoto has earned tens of thousands of customer reviews on Amazon, and has become a must-have item for busy parents who need to feed their kiddos on the go. The founders formed the parent company Milkmen Design, which has released several other products like the Sauce-Cuterie that holds your sauce on a charcuterie board and an ice tray that makes nugget ice. They’ve also used customer feedback to create the new Saucemoto Front & Back Seat Pack that you can use in your backseat and in cars without vents.
Cat Crack
Shop Cat Crack
Founder Mike Miller got the idea for Cat Crack while he was watching one of his family’s foster cats play with a scratch pad sprinkled with catnip. The cat was loving the catnip, so Mike worked with local farmers to bring to market an all-natural, highly potent catnip that has now gone viral on TikTok multiple times, reaching millions of views and even capturing the attention of famed YouTube creator, Mr. Beast.
So, what exactly makes cats go wild for this catnip in particular? Cat Crack’s Brand Manager, Megan Sweeten, and Mike said it all comes down to the catnip's high level of nepetalactone, which is the single active ingredient from the catnip plant. Nepetalactone mimics natural cat hormones, making it safe for cats to use. Cat Crack boasts greater than 78% nepetalactone potency, which is above the highest commercially available in the industry. For context, some brands go as low as 4%. Cat crack is available in various jar sizes.
Pandaloon
Shop Pandaloon
Pandaloon CEO Eugenia Chen started out selling fun, panda-themed gifts in Amazon’s store. After a video of her pup, Huxley, wearing a homemade teddy bear costume earned hundreds of millions of views on Facebook, she decided to pivot to build her very own pet costume brand. Pandaloon has since been featured on the hit TV show Shark Tank, which resulted in a deal with investor Daymond John and drove more customers to Pandaloon’s Amazon storefront.
Pandaloon’s pet costumes are unique because they make your pet look like they’re walking around on two feet. You can transform your pet into a unicorn, teddy bear, panda, and more with Chen’s full line of Pandaloon costumes. The costumes are available in multiple sizes, and even come with an adjustable strap to fit dogs and cats of a variety of shapes and sizes.
StoveShelf
Shop StoveShelf
StoveShelf founder Scott Fleming is a woodworker by hobby. One day, he had the idea to create a shelf to attach to the top of the stove in his apartment. The clever invention became a valuable addition to his home, and he decided to pursue a patent and developed a high-quality, stainless-steel version that he would eventually sell on Amazon. The product went viral on TikTok, and has become a favorite among Amazon customers with more than 15,000 five-star reviews.
StoveShelf is available in three colors and multiple sizes to perfectly fit your stove. The sleek design helps make the most of your space while adding a touch of style to your stovetop. Customers love the product for its size, quality, and ease of installation. You can also pick up accessories like salt and pepper grinders and oil and vinegar dispensers to match your StoveShelf.
VoChill
Cofounders Lisa and Randall Pawlik were enjoying a glass of wine in the Texas heat when they found themselves in need of a device to keep their drinks chilled. After many iterations, the husband-and-wife duo came up with the design for VoChill, a glass holder that keeps your drinks cool so every sip is as enjoyable as the first. The brand went viral after Purewow shared one of VoChill’s products with their 1 million followers on TikTok. Oprah also selected VoChill as one of her ‘Favorite Things’ for the 2022 holiday season.
You can pick up VoChill products to fit both stemmed and stemless wine glasses, and they accommodate small-medium sized cocktail coupe glasses and stemmed craft beer glasses as well. The Pawliks recommend picking up a few sizes and styles if you like to entertain, and they also encourage customers to try out their products with different drinks, like cocktails, mocktails, and any drink you want to enjoy chilled.
