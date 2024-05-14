5 viral products you can shop from small businesses selling in Amazon’s store

Shop Saucemoto

Founders Michael Koury, Tony Lahood, and Will Moujaes were on a road trip when they thought up the idea for Saucemoto, a small cup that clips to your car vent to hold ketchup and other dipping sauce in place as you drive. They made a prototype of the product as a joke at first, and that eventually turned into a viral Kickstarter campaign and a successful launch in Amazon’s store. Since then, Saucemoto has been the subject of countless viral posts on TikTok and Instagram, and has even been featured on hit shows like The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brian and Shark Tank.

Saucemoto has earned tens of thousands of customer reviews on Amazon, and has become a must-have item for busy parents who need to feed their kiddos on the go. The founders formed the parent company Milkmen Design, which has released several other products like the Sauce-Cuterie that holds your sauce on a charcuterie board and an ice tray that makes nugget ice. They’ve also used customer feedback to create the new Saucemoto Front & Back Seat Pack that you can use in your backseat and in cars without vents.