Oprah’s Favorite Things is back, and the 2023 holiday gift list is better than ever! Most of the selected items in this year’s list are from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned, and family-owned small businesses that sell in Amazon’s store.

For those looking to support the small and minority-owned businesses featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 list, curated items will be available for purchase in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store. Amazon customers can also discover and shop products from small businesses using the new Small Business filter, along with looking for the Black-Owned and Small Business badges.

Check out 12 unique Amazon small business sellers featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 list, including the stories behind their storefronts and a variety of amazing gift ideas for your loved ones this holiday season.



Asutra

Chicago, Illinois

Asutra is a women-founded business built on the principle of active self-care, selling products like the Sleep Mask Box Set, an Oprah’s Favorite Things selection, plus magnesium body butters and sprays, essential oil mists, and more. When Venus Williams discovered and learned more about the company, she joined owner and CEO Stephanie Morimoto as part-owner and Chief Brand Officer of Asutra, sharing Stephanie’s passion for magnesium-powered wellness and natural ingredients.



EXAU Olive Oil

Austin, Texas

This family-owned and women-led small business produces high-quality Italian olive oil from Calabria, where the co-founders' family has grown olives for almost 100 years, and their Due2 Gift Set was selected for Oprah’s Favorite Things this year. Business partners and spouses Skyler Mapes and Giuseppe Morisani actively reinvest in small businesses, like their own, and only work with small and family-owned businesses in Calabria, Italy to source materials, supplies, and more.



Fellow

San Francisco, California

Fellow started 10 years ago when founder Jake Miller wanted to create at-home coffee brewing gear that was beautiful, functional, intuitive, and easy to use. From Kickstarter in 2013 to being named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2023, the Stagg EKG Pro Electric Gooseneck Kettle offers customizable brew settings, precision temperature and pouring control, and more.



Footnanny

Beverly Hills, California

Founder and CEO Gloria Williams created Footnanny when she was looking for ways to bring the reliable southern comfort that she grew up with in Alabama to customers' front door. Now in their 10th year in business and 10th appearance in a row on Oprah’s Favorite Things, Footnanny produces creams, scrubs, serums, and more—including the Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 gift list selection: Footnanny At Home Pedicure Kit.



Hairbrella

Atlanta, Georgia

When founder Tracey Pickett created Hairbrella Rain Hat, she was looking for a product that would keep her hair dry and style-protected no matter the forecast. Since then, Hairbrella has expanded its product line to empower customers to conquer their day (or any adventure) without worrying about their hair. The Waterproof Satin Lined Sunhat from this Black-owned and woman-owned small business is featured on this year’s list, and it’s just one of many Hairbrella products that offer innovative and elevated hair coverings from day to night.



Harlem Candle Co.

Harlem, New York

Teri Johnson began making candles in 2014 and turned her deep love for fragrance, jazz, and the vibrant spirit of Harlem into a business that designs luxury scented candles and home fragrance products. The Purple Love Luxury Candle is one of this year’s selections for Oprah’s Favorite Things.



Puzzle Huddle

Rockville, Maryland

In 2018, Matthew Goins became frustrated with the lack of diversity shown on commercially produced puzzles, and the father of three began by finding images and hand cutting puzzles at home with a pair of scissors. This Black-owned and family-owned small business has grown to produce t-shirts, blankets, and more, and their Shapes and Learning Floor Puzzle is featured on this year’s list.



Shinery

Atlanta, Georgia

For the second year in a row, Shinery’s Radiance Wash has been selected for Oprah’s Favorite Things—a solution to founder Brea Fullerton’s quest to keep her engagement ring sparkling without toxic ingredients or harsh chemicals. This family-owned and women-owned small business employs three generations of women and is continuing to grow with the introduction of the Radiance Brush, which launched in mid-October. The Radiance Wash and the Radiance Brush can be found on this year’s list in a gifting-made-easy holiday set.



Sophistiplate

Laguna Beach, California

Father-son team Gary and Dan Seehoff have blossomed Sophistiplate, their elegant partyware and serveware company, into five brands, including Sophistiplate, Maple Leaf at Home, Simply Baked, SugarPlum Party, and Simply Serv’d. The family-owned small business is featured this year for the Maple Leaf at Home x Meg Quinn Charcuterie Map Board, a custom board that is designed in collaboration with influencer Meg Quinn and showcases a visual map of how to assemble a charcuterie board.



Softies

Atlanta, Georgia

This family-owned small business that sells sleepwear started in 2005 when Peggy Murphy was diagnosed with leukemia and her husband, Dennis, was looking for a way to bring comfort to her. Since then, Tim Murphy joined his parents’ business and steadily grew its production of luxuriously soft and cozy garments, including the Marshmallow Reverse Seam Lounge Set, featured this year as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things.



Stone Hollow Farmstead

Harpersville, Alabama

Deborah Stone and her family founded Stone Hollow Farmstead in the heart of Alabama, prompted by a natural love of the outdoors and farm life she had grown up with. Today, Deborah runs the family business with her daughter Alexandra, and for their third year in a row on Oprah’s Favorite Things, the 2023 pick is a Blissful Breakfast Box that features Sprouted Flour Pancake Mix, Rose Geranium Syrup, Wildflower Honey, & Honeysuckle Jelly from the family farm.



Top It Off

West Roxbury, Massachusetts

Top It Off was founded 20 years ago by Elizabeth Hoenscheid and Karena Rasser, who wanted to empower women with effortless styles and help them feel confident. The Sherry Plaid Gloves, selected for Oprah’s Favorite Things this year, combines style and comfort with a touchscreen finger and thumb from this two-time winning business.

Amazon is committed to the success of small and minority-owned businesses. More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. Continue to shop small businesses in Amazon’s store year-round.