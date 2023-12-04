How to recycle the different types of Amazon packaging this holiday season

These solutions offer a protective, lightweight option for products. Some cities offer curbside recycling, but where not available, these should be taken to designated store drop-off locations where plastic film is accepted. Locations are typically at convenient places you may already go, like the grocery store. Don’t forget to pop the air pillows before you recycle them! Find your drop-off location.

When a product requires packaging for protection, Amazon has continuously expanded our packaging options, finding ways to make our packaging lighter and recyclable, while still ensuring the product arrives safely. Mailers and bags are up to 90% lighter than a similar-sized box. We use machine learning algorithms to examine the qualities of a product and determine the packaging it needs to protect it. Over the past five years, these algorithms have reduced the use of corrugate boxes by over 35% in North America and Europe.