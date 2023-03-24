5 practical tips for Amazon shoppers this Earth Month and beyond

From recycling boxes to buying pre-owned products, here are a few ways to celebrate Earth Month as an Amazon shopper.
If you’re interested in sustainability, Earth Month is a great time to explore and establish new habits. It can be intimidating figuring out where to start, but know that every small, individual action helps make a difference.
There are lots of simple things you can do while shopping at Amazon. With these five tips, we make it easy for you to do your part during Earth Month and every day of the year.
There are lots of simple things you can do while shopping at Amazon. With these five tips, we make it easy for you to do your part during Earth Month and every day of the year.
-
Recycle and reuse your Amazon boxesAn easy way to practice sustainability is probably sitting somewhere in your house right now. You can reuse your cardboard Amazon boxes for a variety of purposes, including crafting, storage, moving, and shipping.
Amazon boxes are curbside recyclable, so if you don’t need them, make sure to place them in your recycling bin. Just make sure to remove any plastic packaging first. Learn more ways to use your Amazon boxes.
On our end, we’re continuously working to reduce packaging and increase its recyclability.
-
Shop Climate Pledge Friendly productsAs you shop on Amazon, look for the Climate Pledge Friendly badge, which highlights that the product addresses at least one aspect of sustainability and has been certified by one or more qualifying sustainability certifications. These include Energy Star Most Efficient, Fair Trade Certified, The Forest Stewardship Council, and Global Organic Textile Standard, among many other stringent and reputable certifications. Additionally, Amazon developed its own certifications, Compact by Design and Pre-Owned Certified. The former aims to identify products that have a more efficient design, focusing on the removal of excess air and water; while the latter is an initiative to offer more circular product choices through resale of certain goods such as electronics and tools.
In addition to looking for the Climate Pledge Friendly label, you can shop all products in one place here and add “Sustainability” to Your Interests in your Amazon account. There are over 550,000 Climate Pledge Friendly products to browse.
-
Use Amazon Day to consolidate your deliveriesIf you don’t need your order right away, consider using the Amazon Day delivery option. It’s free and lets you choose a day of the week to receive your deliveries. Now, all your orders in a given week will arrive on one day and on average it uses 30% fewer boxes. Last year, Amazon Day users saved 136 million boxes. You can choose to use Amazon Day at any time, plus you may receive a digital promotion reward for eligible orders.
-
Trade in your used devicesHave old or outdated electronics laying around that you’re no longer using? Send them to the Amazon Trade-In program to potentially receive money back and a discount off a new product. Amazon Trade-In gives new life to old products by refurbishing them and reselling them, or recycling them if they can’t be resold.
The program accepts many types of small electronics, including Amazon devices, cell phones, and video games.
If your small electronic device doesn’t qualify for Trade In, you still may be able to send it to Amazon and we will recycle it for free.
-
Shop pre-owned and refurbished electronics and home goodsSimilarly, Amazon is home to other types of affordable, pre-owned and refurbished products, including kitchen appliances, home improvement tools, pet supplies, baby products, and electronics. These items have been professionally inspected and look and work like new, and they may be available for up to 50% off the price of the same, brand-new item.
We hope you put some of these ideas to use during Earth Month and beyond! Learn more about how Amazon is investing in sustainability.
About the Author