26 last-minute gifts you can get with fast Prime delivery on Amazon’s Holiday Shop

If you’re scrambling to shop for some fun, functional, and thoughtful last-minute holiday gifts, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up 26 great options for anyone on your list—no matter their age or interests. The gift ideas span multiple categories and price points, and range from things like a digital picture frame and a Fitbit, to a Pickleball set and a Tamagotchi Original.
Below are 26 great last-minute gifts you can get with fast Prime delivery, broken down by category:
Note: Availability and price are subject to change and accurate at the time of publishing.
-
ElectronicsBose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker
The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is compact, waterproof, and designed to survive drops, dust, and rust—making it a great addition to outdoor adventures. It has a rechargeable battery with up to 12 hours of playtime, a built-in microphone for calls, and advanced technologies like Position Q and SimpleSync for optimal sound quality and connectivity.
Price: $119.00
-
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker
The Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker comes with comprehensive health and fitness features such as heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress management scores, and more. It has seven days of battery life, built-in GPS, Google apps integration, and comes with a six-month Premium membership with deeper insights, exclusive workouts, mindfulness sessions, and more.
Price: $129.95
-
Ikismet Digital Picture Frame
The ikismet Digital Picture Frame is perfect for sharing memories with loved ones. It accommodates up to 30 family members and multiple senders, and you can instantly share photos to its 1280x800 IPS HD touch screen display through the app or via email.
Price: $49.99
-
Samsung SmartTag2 (2023)
The Samsung SmartTag2 uses Bluetooth and ultra-wideband technology to locate and keep track of your stuff. Dust- and water-resistant, it’s built to last with a 1.5-year battery life.
Price: $23.75
-
BeautyLa Chatelaine Hand Cream Unisex Gift Set
These luxurious mini hand creams are blended with organic Shea Butter, Vitamin E, and Argan Oil. The set of three comes beautifully packaged in an elegant embossed tin, making it the perfect gift.
Price: $29.00
-
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush
The Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush helps detangle the hair painlessly—without yanking or hurting—thanks to soft plastic bristles that massage the scalp and increase circulation. It’s designed for all hair types and has a kid-friendly design and compact, on-the-go travel size.
Price: $11.99
-
Games and ToysTamagotchi Original in Berry Delicious
The original 1997 Tamagotchi and its iconic character gameplay—including feeding, playing, and disciplining your virtual pet to create one of seven adults—is back with an updated berry-themed shell. This gift is best for kids aged eight and up.
Price: $19.99
-
Monopoly Junior: 'Peppa Pig' Edition Board Game
Kids aged five and up can enjoy playing the Peppa Pig version of Monopoly Junior—including fun, familiar sites such as Peppa's House, Playgroup, Grandpa Pig's Garden, The Funfair, Potato City, and more.
Price: $18.99
-
Magnetic Tiles Kids Toys
The Magnetic Tiles Kids Toys can be rearranged into different structures constantly, and strong magnets make kids’ creations harder to collapse. Kids aged three and up can enjoy building castles, rocket ships, houses, towers, and more while the magnetic tiles promote good hand-eye coordination and act as a STEM learning tool.
Price: $13.99
-
Mattel Games UNO 'Barbie The Movie' Card Game
This collectible card game gives UNO a twist inspired by characters from the popular “Barbie” movie. Designed for anyone aged seven or older and up to 10 players, it also includes a “Played With Too Much” rule that has players both discarding and drawing cards.
Price: $6.93
-
Kitchen and homeApollo Tools Original 39-Piece General Household Tool Set
The Apollo Tools Household Tool Set is packed with 39 DIY tools including a claw hammer, pliers, tape measure, utility knife, bit driver, and more that can help with home repairs, projects, and crafts. The pink set also supports breast cancer research.
Price: $20.01
-
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
This KitchenAid Stand Mixer comes equipped with 10 speeds, a five-quart Stainless steel bowl with the capacity to mix dough for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single go, and 59-Point Planetary Mixing Action that ensures thorough ingredient incorporation with 59 touch points per rotation. This kitchen staple is up for pretty much any task—from stirring wet and dry ingredients together to whipping cream.
Price: $349.95
-
Sports and OutdoorsShe’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm
She’s Birdie, the reusable personal safety alarm designed by women for women, includes a loud 130dB siren and strobe light to deter potential threats. The alarm is activated by removing the top pin, and can be quieted by reinserting it.
Price: $29.95
-
Table Top Mini Bowling Game Set
This Table Top Mini Bowling Game Set is a versatile and entertaining desk game for adults or mini tabletop game for kids aged four and up. Get it for your company’s White Elephant party as a stress relief toy or use it as a stocking stuffer for kids.
Price: $11.99
-
Pickleball Paddles 4-Set
Sprypals pickleball set is great for all skill levels—from beginners to intermediate players—and comes with four wooden paddles, four balls (two indoor and two outdoor), and a convenient carry bag. Crafted from nine-ply basswood, the paddles provide durability, power, and a comfortable grip that’s suitable for recreational and tournament play.
Price: $48.99
-
Wilson NFL Super Grip Composite Football
The Wilson NFL official size football is made with a high-performance composite material. It offers the ideal blend of durability, grip, and performance worthy of the official NFL logo.
Price: $19.95
-
Stanley Stay Hot Camp Mug
The Stanley Stay Hot Camp Mug is constructed from 18/8 stainless steel and features a double-wall vacuum insulation, which helps keep your drink at the perfect temperature. Your morning brew will stay hot for up to 1.5 hours—and ice will hold for 15 hours.
Price: $23.00
-
FashionUnder Armour Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip
The Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip is a versatile training essential, featuring UA Tech fabric for a quick-drying, ultra-soft feel and efficient sweat-wicking.
Price: from $17.60
-
Carhartt Deluxe Dual Compartment Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag
With heavy-duty fabric, Rain Defender water repellent, and insulated compartments, this Carhartt lunch bag keeps food cool and organized for both work or treks outdoors.
Price: $29.99
-
Michael Kors Oversized Slim Runway Men's Watch
Michael Kors' 44mm Slim Runway watch—including features such as a gunmetal sunray dial, chronograph movement, and a steel blue IP stainless steel bracelet—combines elegance and functionality. It’s also water-resistant up to 100m—perfect for everyday activities like bathing or swimming.
Price: $275.00
-
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
These luxurious UGG slippers have a suede upper and a soft, warm 17mm sheepskin lining and insole for maximum coziness and a rubber outsole for functionality.
Price: $94.95
-
BabyMelissa & Doug Multi-Sensory Pineapple Soft Stacker Infant Toy
Treat infants aged six to 12 months to this adorable multi-sensory pineapple soft stacker for hands-on, screen-free, developmental skill-building play. Kids can explore their senses and fine motor skills with its fabric-covered rings, crinkly textures, and rattling base.
Price: $13.99
-
Momcozy Video Baby Monitor
This baby monitor is small enough to fit inside a pocket and comes with a robust night-vision mode, a rechargeable battery, and a 360-degree field of view. Guardians will be able to use two-way audio and keep an eye on the baby in a five-inch display.
Price: $159.99
-
PandaEar Cute Silicone Baby Bibs for Babies and Toddlers
These cute, silicone baby bibs are a cute and functional gift that’s easy to clean and use. Perfect for babies and toddlers aged six months to six years, the 100% silicone bibs are easily washable and feature an adjustable closure and deep spill pocket. The pack includes three bibs.
Price: $8.45
-
Skip Hop Bandana Buddies Baby Activity Toy
This baby activity toy is packed with textures, patterns, and sounds for multi-sensory playtime at home or on the go. It includes a detachable soft bandana teether for on-the-go teething and easily attaches to strollers, car seats, or infant carriers for ongoing fun.
Price: $15.99
-
Baby Brezza Instant Warmer
The Baby Brezza Instant Warmer can dispense warm water on demand 24/7 so parents can just add formula, mix, and feed. The tank is large enough to supply a full day’s worth of formula, and the device features three temperature settings: body temperature, warmer than body temperature, and room temperature.
Price: $49.97
-
For more last-minute holiday gifts, check out everything that’s eligible for same-day delivery in your area here.