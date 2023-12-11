26 last-minute gifts you can get with fast Prime delivery on Amazon’s Holiday Shop

If you’re scrambling to shop for some fun, functional, and thoughtful last-minute holiday gifts, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up 26 great options for anyone on your list—no matter their age or interests. The gift ideas span multiple categories and price points, and range from things like a digital picture frame and a Fitbit, to a Pickleball set and a Tamagotchi Original.

Below are 26 great last-minute gifts you can get with fast Prime delivery, broken down by category:

Note: Availability and price are subject to change and accurate at the time of publishing.