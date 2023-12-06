If you’re looking for the perfect gift for everyone on your list this year, you’ve come to the right place. In 2023, Creators in the Amazon Associates and Amazon Influencer Programs shared must-haves across their storefronts, Amazon Live shopping streams, Inspire videos—and of course, on social media. From the coveted Stanley Quencher, which was shared more than 17,000 times, to trendy trousers and comfy loungewear, Amazon Creator recommendations transformed into viral trends and household staples.

“Creators play an important role in helping Amazon customers find products they will love,” said Meredith Silver, director, Creators. “We value our relationships with Creators and continue to look for ways to innovate on their behalf. We are excited to celebrate this year by highlighting the products shared by Creators that customers loved the most.”

“The Mellanni bedsheet set was a top seller for me this year,” said Amazon Influencer Grace Ginex. “More than 50% of Americans don’t wash their sheets enough! Now my audience knows how it helps to have multiple bedsheets. I find that most people love a great basic for an even better price!”

Check out the Amazon Creator Favorites for some of 2023’s best sellers from our Creator community. With the seal of approval from Creators and customers alike, they’re sure to delight anyone on your holiday shopping list.

We’ve pulled out some of our favorites here—we hope you love them, too!

Some Amazon Creator top sellers

Across categories, Amazon Creators found the best of the best this year, from must-have beauty to bedding … and even an energy drink!

1. COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

“The COSRX Snail Mucin Serum is definitely a big hit with my audience! I think it’s because the ‘snail secretion’ ingredient is SO different and intriguing … it’s a product that, in only a few days, you see softer, more hydrated skin. People LOVE products with quick results!! And the price point is amazing.” - @shea.whitney

2. Echo Dot (5th Gen)

3. Mellanni Queen Sheet Set

“I LOVE these sheets and so does my audience! They’re soft, high-quality, and an amazing price point. Once the costumer uses them, they are customers for life!” -@alliephunter

4. LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

“This lip mask is everywhere right now! It’s a great product and also very affordable! When people see it a few times on different Influencers’ pages and they see it works, it’s kind of a no-brainer!” - @the_broadmoor_house

5. CELSIUS Sparkling Oasis Vibe Functional Essential Energy Drink

Creator top sellers in fashion

Loungewear was a Creator favorite once again this year, with leggings, a sports bra, and a cozy sweatshirt taking some of the top-seller spots.

1. THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Sports Bra

2. CRZ YOGA Butterluxe High-Waisted Lounge Legging

3. Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

4. Tronjori Women Palazzo Pants

5. Hanes Men's EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt

Creator top sellers in fashion accessories

Creators are always searching for the next big fashion trend, and this year they delivered across the board and at low prices.

1. BRONAX Pillow Slippers for Women and Men

2. Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

3. SOJOS Retro Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

4. Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings

5. Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

Creator top sellers in home

Creators helped customers find home inspiration to brighten up their living spaces and make storage easier.

1. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping

2. Mellanni Queen Sheet Set

3. Fab Totes

4. BISSELL Little Green Carpet Cleaner

5. Coway Airmega Air Purifier

Creator top sellers in beauty

In 2023, Creators tested and shared beauty hacks from acne patches to the viral LANEIGE lip balm.

1. essence | Lash Princess Volume Mascara

2. Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

3. Mighty Patch

4. LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

5. e.l.f. Cosmetics Monochromatic Multi Stick

Creator top sellers in pet products

Customers and Creators alike are always on the hunt for ways to show their pets love while keeping their homes free of pet hair and odor.

1. ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

2. Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator

3. Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Interactive Treat Puzzle

4. MidWest Bolster Pet Bed

5. Milk-Bone Original Dog Treats

Creator top sellers in electronics

“Practical upgrades” was the name of the game for Creators this year when it came to electronics, as they shared portable chargers, electronics organizers, and more.

1. Anker Portable Charger

2. FYY Electronic Organizer

3. QINLIANF Wall Charger and Surge Protector

4. TOZO T10 Bluetooth Earbuds

5. Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Creator top sellers in Amazon Devices

With the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Echo Show, Amazon Creators invited Alexa into their homes this year to make life easier.

1. Echo Dot (5th Gen)

2. Fire TV Stick 4K Max

3. Ring Video Doorbell

4. All-new Blink Outdoor

5. Echo Show 8

Creator top sellers in toys

Creators inspired customers to have more fun in 2023—sharing favorite toys from reusable water balloons to magnetic building tiles.

1. Reusable Water Balloons

2. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Card Game

3. PicassoTiles

4. SHASHIBO Shape Shifting Box

5. Hasbro Gaming Connect 4

Creator top sellers in sports and outdoor products

The coveted Stanley led the pack of sports and outdoor products this year, but Creators shared a wide variety of outdoor products from a personal water filter to a cozy camping chair.

1. Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState

2. Under Armour Women's Play Up 3.0 Shorts

3. Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

4. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

5. GCI Outdoor Rocker Camping Chair

Creator top sellers in kitchen

Amazon Creators kept themselves busy in the kitchen, making veggie chopping look easy and even frothing their own milk!

1. Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

2. Simple Modern 40oz Tumbler

3. Zulay Powerful Milk Frother

4. Tramontina Professional Nonstick Pans

5. Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers

Learn more about the Amazon Influencer Program.