Amazon’s extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event—which kicked off November 17 and continued through November 27—was its biggest ever compared to the same 11-day period ending on Cyber Monday in previous years. Customers around the world purchased more than one billion items on Amazon, with shoppers saving nearly 70% more on Amazon during the 11 days of deals compared to the same period last year.

New deals will continue to drop on Amazon every day through December 24, including savings up to 30% off Keurig Coffee Brewers, Hasbro Toys, Dewalt Tools, Sony Headphones, and more. You can continue to save big on a wide selection of products with fast delivery to cover all of your holiday needs throughout the rest of the season.

"We kicked off the holiday season with Prime Big Deal Days in October, and extended our Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event to 11 days to accommodate even more deals over more days to make shopping more convenient for customers—helping them save nearly 70% more than the same period last year,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “There are many customers who are still checking off their shopping lists, and we are excited to announce that we will have millions more deals on a wide selection of products to come, with new deals dropping every day through December 24, along with fast, convenient delivery options. Thank you to our customers for continuing to rely on Amazon because of our vast selection, low prices, millions of deals, and reliable and speedy delivery, and to our employees and selling partners who do such fantastic work on behalf of our customers throughout the season.”

Still working on your shopping list? A little inspiration from the hottest items of the season so far might help. Here are some of the top-selling items from Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals events.

Top-selling items of the season so far

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original

Ring Video Doorbell

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Best-selling items from small businesses

She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Game

The Woobles Crochet Kit for Beginners

Top-selling items from Amazon’s Creator Favorites

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer

Lumineux Whitening Strips

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow

Best-selling Climate Pledge Friendly products

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo For Windows

DSS Games You Laugh You're Out - The Official Family Game Where If You Laugh, You Lose

Kitsch Rice Water Shampoo Bar

Top-selling Amazon Renewed items

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Vitamix Explorian Blender

Xbox Series X Console

More highlights from Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events in the U.S.

Customers ordered more than 500 million items from independent sellers, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses.

Millions of customers signed up for a Prime membership during this most recent holiday shopping event.

Prime Video streamed the first-ever Black Friday NFL game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Selection from “New and Noteworthy” brands during the holiday shopping event included bareMinerals, COACH, Hydro Flask, and more.

Customers purchased more Climate Pledge Friendly items than any previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event.

Customers purchased more Amazon Renewed items than any previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event.

For the first time, Prime members purchased great deals directly from Buy with Prime merchants during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event. Merchants who participated in promotional activities experienced, in aggregate, more than a 300% increase in units purchased through Buy with Prime versus the daily average for the month of October 2023.



Keep shopping and saving

Throughout the month of December, customers can discover exciting and trending products and deals in Amazon’s Holiday Shop , including the Top 100ish Gifts and Customers’ Most-Loved Gifts , and shop by theme and price point with Stocking Stuffers under $5 , White Elephant Gifts under $25 , and Premium Gifts under $50 . In the Amazon Shopping app, U.S. customers can scroll Inspire and Shop by Interest to find shoppable photos and videos, and browse storefronts from influencers like Rocky Barnes, Matt James, and Jessel Taank. In addition, Amazon Gift Cards make a popular gift for any style, size, and budget, with no fees or expiration dates.

Customers can rely on Amazon for vast selection, low prices, and fast delivery. According to a recent study from independent analyst firm Profitero, Amazon had the lowest online prices entering the holiday season by an average of 16% across 15 categories, compared to other leading retailers in the U.S. As of the end of the third quarter, Amazon had reached its fastest delivery speeds in the U.S. and remained on pace to deliver its fastest delivery speeds for Prime members in the company’s 29-year history.



Fast, free delivery and return options

U.S. Prime members can rely on Amazon to make life easier with fast, free delivery options, and as always, choose the delivery option that best suits their needs this holiday season. Here are some of the options available as you shop this season.



U.S. Prime members can choose free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery on tens of millions of items for gifting throughout the holiday season. Same-Day Delivery

Amazon offers the Amazon Day

Prime members can also find the closest Amazon Locker

Amazon also offers convenient, easy returns .

To provide customers with additional flexibility during the holidays, we extended the standard returns window to January 31, 2024 for most items purchased between November 1 through December 31, 2023 in the U.S. For more information on Amazon’s returns policy and item eligibility, visit Returns and Refunds .



Explore the benefits of Prime