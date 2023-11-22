30 unique stocking stuffers under $25—all available in Amazon’s Holiday Shop

Follow along for live updates on the best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals, shopping tips, and more.
The holidays are just around the corner, so there’s no time like the present to start buying gifts. Amazon is helping you strike stocking stuffers from the to-do list with these creative and useful gift ideas for $25 or less. No matter whether you’re shopping for grandparents, children, friends, teachers, a partner, or a neighbor, you’re likely to find something for everyone with these gifts that span all ages and interests.
Here are 30 unique stocking stuffer ideas for under $25:
Playable Art Gourmet Burger Coaster Set
For a unique stocking stuffer that doubles as a host or hostess gift this holiday season, look no further than this five-piece coaster set made from absorbent wool felt. When not in use, the coasters are designed to be stacked up and stored between a wooden bun.
Price: $19.99
Candy Cane Peppermint Spoons
Hot cocoa reaches a new level of festiveness when paired with these spoons made entirely from peppermint candy. Each box comes with six so it’s easy to serve up a special treat for the whole family.
Price: $8.85
Bocce’s Bakery 12-Day Advent Calendar for Dogs
Don’t forget to include the dog in the season’s festivities. This adorable advent calendar has 12 days’ worth of treats inside for a lucky pup. The recipes are all-natural, wheat-free, and baked in the USA.
Price: $10.00
OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest
Perfect for the home chef on your list, or anyone who appreciates a good novelty gift, this best-selling silicone crab keeps hold of messy utensils while you cook. The non-slip and heat-resistant design can slide over the edge of a pot or sit on the counter.
Price: $19.95
The Imagineering Company Millennials vs. Boomers Trivia Card Game
Generations go head-to-head with this trivia card game that tests knowledge across pop culture, geography, history, and sports. It’s a playful and educational way to get everyone together and away from their screens. For more card game fun, there’s a Millennials vs. Zoomers edition.
Price: $17.98
ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks
A creative and functional gift idea both kids and adults will love, these lightsaber chopsticks glow red and blue to make meal time unforgettable. Plus, they’re the perfect shape for slipping into a stocking.
Price: $17.97
Flower Monaco Non-Toxic and Jumbo Toddler Crayons
Little hands will love these jumbo-sized crayons that come in 24 colors—and so will parents thanks to the non-toxic and washable formula. An included storage container keeps everything in one place.
Price: $21.90
MEVECCO Layered Heart Pendant Necklace
Give two gifts in one with these pendant necklaces made to be worn together or on their own. Each is plated twice in 18-karat gold for a long-lasting finish, and the dainty design is ideal for wearing every day.
Price: $13.49
OTOTO Baby Nessie Loose Leaf Tea Infuser
Tea lovers will be delighted at the sight of this Baby Nessie tea infuser in their stocking. Not only is it fun and easy to use, but it’s also dishwasher safe.
Price: $16.95
Genuine Fred Perched Bird Sponges
Clean-up time won’t be such a chore with these bird-shaped sponges on hand. Each pack comes with four different bird designs, plus a wooden perch that attaches to the sink for clever storage.
Price: $14.99
Lip Smacker Hello Kitty Holiday Lip Balm
Keep lips moisturized and kids entertained by stuffing this cute lip balm into their stocking. Inside the Hello Kitty cap, they’ll find a formula with a sweet strawberry flavor and a shimmer finish.
Price: $5.00
AGRIMONY Funny Food Hot Dog Socks Box
Hot dog-themed socks keep them smiling any time they look down. Each box comes with two pairs of cotton socks folded up in the shape of a bun.
Price: $16.99 - $18.99
Blue Q Woven Novelty Dish Towel
Blue Q’s novelty dish towels strike the right balance of funny and useful. Choose from 16 colorful and vintage-inspired designs, all made from super-absorbent cotton.
Price: $14.99
Dimensions Star Wars Family Cross Stitch Kit
A memorable find for the Star Wars fan, this Dimensions’ cross stitch kit comes with everything needed to craft a family of characters. From needles and thread to a bamboo loop, it’s all here.
Price: $11.14 - $13.20
ban.do 2-Deck Set of Playing Cards
Ban.do’s playing cards give game night an upgrade with bold colors that appear on both sides. The matte, laminated finish makes them extra durable, and the two decks come with a matching storage box that doubles as coffee table decor.
Price: $19.95
Now Designs Dog Shaped Pinch Bowls
Snack time is better with these dog-shaped pinch bowls. With a capacity of 2 ounces, they’re just the right size for storing candy, nuts, or spices, and ideal for anyone who loves to entertain. Each of the six stoneware bowls has a different dog design.
Price: $17.99
Mudpuppy 48-Piece Mini Puzzle
Teach little ones about cities around the world with these mini, colorful puzzles made for ages 4 and up. The travel-friendly size keeps kids busy on the go, and all of the pieces are made from nontoxic ink.
Price: $4.99
Exceptionlab Inc. Ceramic Cup
This ceramic cup spices up a morning coffee or tea with its novelty design. The retro blue and white print is inspired by the to-go version made famous by New York City in 1963. Unlike the original paper version, this one is dishwasher safe.
Price: $17.12
Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Pack
Make a chocolate lover’s day with this Tony’s chocolate bar gift set. The six-piece set has a variety for all taste preferences, including milk, dark, sea salt, and hazelnut. Wrapped in a gift-ready box, these sweet treats are all Fairtrade certified and support sustainable farming.
Price: $10.99
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness
Whether they’re an avid outdoor enthusiast or not, everyone could use a LifeStraw in their home. The travel-friendly water filter removes more than 99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites. Each filter provides up to 1,000 gallons of safe drinking water.
Price: $9.99
Dope on a Rope Soap Bass Fish Handmade Soap Bars
Need a gift for the fishing fanatic? This stocking stuffer features a trio of handmade soaps in the shape of bass fish. Each has its own rope for easy handling, along with scents like lemon and eucalyptus to keep hands smelling fresh.
Price: $23.99
The New York Times Monday Crossword Puzzle Omnibus
This book of Monday crossword puzzles is a good choice any day of the week. Inside, find 200 of the New York Times’ easiest puzzles waiting to be solved. It’s edited by Will Shortz, a celebrity in the crossword world.
Price: $13.99
My Bookmark Sith Lord Handmade Bookmark
Readers of all ages will get a kick out of this bookmark with a Star Wars theme. A 3D head peeks out from the page tops so you’ll never have trouble finding your place. All of the brand’s bookmarks are handmade in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Price: $22.99
Atlantic Rush Mini Tabasco Hot Sauce Keychain
For the person on your list who really loves hot sauce, this keychain means they’ll never have to go without. The kit comes with a funnel for refills and three mini bottles that stand just over two inches tall.
Price: $14.99
Chamberlain Coffee Matcha Green Tea Powder
If matcha is more their speed than coffee, this cheerful tin contains 21.7 ounces of Japanese green tea leaves. The antioxidant-rich powder can be combined with a number of beverages, and one tin holds enough to make 30 cups.
Price: $21.85
Tweezerman Majestic Turquoise Manicure Set
This 3-piece Tweezerman set keeps nails neat on the go. Perfectly packaged as a stocking stuffer, it comes with stainless steel nail clippers and a travel-sized nail file and buffer.
Price: $10.00
Dimensions Super Mario Bros Counted Cross Stitch Kit for Beginners
Crafting is made easy with this beginner-friendly cross stitch kit. The Super Mario Bros-themed pattern has just a three-inch diameter, so it’s great for new cross stitchers and gaming fans alike.
Price: $10.31
Essie All Decked Out Mini Nail Polish Kit
Essie gets nails in the holiday spirit with this four-piece polish set. It’s a classic stocking stuffer gift that features festive shades of green, white, silver, and gold glitter. All of Essie formulas are vegan and eight-free.
Price: $11.24
Y1tvei 7-Piece Stackable Bracelets
Kids and teens can be hard to please, but they’ll stay busy stacking up these seven stretchy bracelets. The beaded designs are lightweight, waterproof, and simple to slip on or off.
Price: $8.99
FEISEDY Square Vintage Design Frames Sunglasses
A pair of stylish sunglasses is the sun-safe way to elevate an outfit. This pair teams vintage-inspired square frames with lenses that block out UVA and UVB rays. Along with classic black and tortoise options, it comes in bold colors like green and pink.
Price: $12.15
With stocking stuffer gift ideas covered, you can breathe easier and move on to the next part of your holiday shopping.
