Quick—how many sides does a circle have? How do you lift an elephant with one hand? And what was the president's name in 1992? If you're gearing up for an interview, you might think you need to prepare for trick questions like these. At Amazon, that's not the case. Though tech companies have a reputation for throwing out brain teasers during the interview process, we do things a bit differently here.



"We want to help candidates put their best foot forward," said Stacy Milgate, Senior Client Lead, Amazon Web Services. "Our interview process is geared toward finding true examples of the work you've performed."



Our candidate-first approach to interviewing means we'll do our best to ask fair questions and provide tools and resources to help you. However, it's still important to do your research and prep work.



If you're ready to get started, here are 11 tips to prepare for your upcoming interview with Amazon.