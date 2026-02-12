Key takeaways
- 30 sunsets para enamorarte will be the first U.S. adaptation of Mercedes Ron's work, expanding beyond Spanish and UK productions.
- It is the latest in Prime Video’s House of Ron partnership, which has to date 10 released or upcoming book-to-screen adaptations.
- Your Fault: London and Marfil are the next titles launching as part of the collaboration.
Amazon MGM Studios is developing 30 sunsets para enamorarte (30 Sunsets to Fall in Love when translated to English), the first book in author Mercedes Ron’s Bali series, which is her most recent work.
It will mark the first U.S. adaptation of the best-selling Spanish author’s work and is the latest project in Prime Video’s expansive House of Ron partnership. That collaboration has released or announced 10 book-to-screen adaptations to date including the Culpables trilogy (Culpa Mia, Culpa Tuya, and Culpa Nuestra), Dimelo Bajito 1 & 2, the Enfrentados duology (Marfil and Ebano), and the English-language UK adaptations of the Culpables franchise (My Fault, Your Fault, and Our Fault: London).
The Spanish-language Culpables movies have collectively been watched by over 100 million viewers worldwide. The three films became number one in more than 170 countries at launch, with over 90% of viewers coming from outside Spain.
Your Fault: London and Marfil (Drawn Together in English) are the next titles set to launch in 2026 as part of the partnership.
The announcement came during the Prime Video Presents: International Originals event held in London on February 12, the streaming service's first-ever international presentation that showcased the biggest titles expected to resonate with a global audience through 2026.
During a conversation about her partnership with Amazon MGM Studios at the showcase, Ron said: "It's been amazing, we've been working for three years now, and I feel that Amazon trust me, and I can trust them... And if I had to highlight one thing it would be that Amazon really loves these kinds of YA stories and understand the fandom and respect them so well, so that's why I think people are saying Amazon is making the best adaptations of books."
The showcase also previewed a selection of International Originals launching in 2026 including Chile's The House of the Spirits, starring Nicole Wallace and Dolores Fonzi; India's Don't Be Shy, produced by Alia Bhatt; French-Italian heist film Masterplan, starring Stanley Tucci; and Korean drama Siren's Kiss, starring Park Min-Young and Wi Hajun.
What can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience, finding their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports events.
This includes Prime Original series like The Boys, Fallout, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership, can access programming such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One via Prime Video subscriptions, plus over 800 free FAST Channels.
Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. They can also watch and shop their favorite titles with the fan-fueled shopping experience "Shop the Show".
Next, find out more about Boys of Tommen, an upcoming series that adapts author Chloe Walsh’s best-selling novels.
More news from around the world
- Prime Video announces ‘Boys of Tommen’ TV series based on the best-selling books
- Riz Ahmed comedy series ‘Bait’ is coming to Prime Video on March 25
- How to watch ‘Vanished,’ starring Kaley Cuoco, on Prime Video and MGM+
- How to watch Prime Video’s King Charles III documentary ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’