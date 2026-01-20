Key takeaways
- Bait stars Riz Ahmed as a struggling actor whose life spirals over four chaotic days.
- All six episodes premiere globally on Prime Video on March 25, 2026.
- Ahmed also serves as showrunner on the comedy series, alongside Ben Karlin.
Prime Video has revealed the first-look images and release date for Bait, the highly anticipated Prime Original comedy series from Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed.
When struggling actor Shah Latif gets the audition of a lifetime, he thinks it’s his last chance to make it big. Instead, it kicks off four wild days that spiral completely out of control.
Watch a special preview clip below:
What is ‘Bait’ about?
Bait stars Ahmed as Shah Latif, a struggling actor whose last chance to make it big comes in the form of an audition of a lifetime.
The series follows him over the course of four wild days as his life spirals out of control and his family, ex-lover, and the entire world weigh in on whether he is the right man for the job.
Who is in the ‘Bait’ cast?
Bait stars a talented ensemble cast including:
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Shah Latif
- Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Zulfi
- Sheeba Chaddha (Badhaai Do, Songs of Paradise) as Tahira
- Sajid Hasan (Dhoop Kinare, Bandish) as Parvez
- Aasiya Shah (Raised By Wolves, We Might Regret This) as Q
- Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You, Sliced) as Felicia
- Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy, Barbie) as Yasmin
Who created ‘Bait’?
Bait is executive produced by Ahmed and Allie Moore for Left Handed Films, alongside Jake Fuller on behalf of Jax Media.
Ben Karlin (The Daily Show) executive produces and serves as showrunner alongside Ahmed.
The series is produced by Jax Media and Amazon MGM Studios.
What is the release date for ‘Bait’?
All six episodes of Bait will be available to stream on Prime Video on March 25, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually in the US. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off. Check your local Amazon website for information on Prime membership pricing in your region.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
If you enjoy comedies like Bait, Prime Video offers other comical original shows such as The Boys,Jury Duty, and Hazbin Hotel.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience, finding their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports events.
This includes Amazon Original series like The Boys, Fallout, and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.
All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership, can access programming such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One via Prime Video subscriptions, plus over 800 free FAST Channels.
Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. They can also watch and shop their favorite titles with the fan-fueled shopping experience Shop the Show.
