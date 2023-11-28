Season One of the highly anticipated adult animated musical comedy, Hazbin Hotel, will premiere on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on January 19, 2024. This series is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she attempts to rehabilitate demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to help Charlie in her endeavors, her seemingly impossible dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Hazbin Hotel was created by Vivienne Medrano, who also serves as executive producer and director of all episodes. The series is based on her popular animated pilot which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 92 million views. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.

Joel Kuwahara and Dana Tafoya-Cameron, and Scott Greenberg (Season One) also serve as executive producers—and Hazbin Hotel is produced by A24 and FOX Entertainment’s Emmy award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.

The series will star Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez—and it will feature original music and lyrics from platinum-certified artist Sam Haft and Emmy-nominated Andrew Underberg. Guest stars include Broadway veterans Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller, and Jessica Vosk.

Fans can visit HazbinHotel.com to pre-order special packages that include exclusive Season One merchandise, digital access to the first two episodes before they release on Prime Video, and a virtual Q&A event with Vivienne Medrano and special guests. Early access episodes will be available to stream for a limited time on the A24 App.

How to watch ‘Hazbin Hotel’ on Prime Video

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Hazbin Hotel, alongside a vast library of movies, series, live sports, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

There’s an impressive library of movies and series to dive into on Prime Video. Series like Upload, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Dead Ringers, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and The Summer I Turned Pretty are there waiting for you to explore. There are plenty of movies, as well, including Red, White & Royal Blue, and AIR.

The entire collection is readily available for browsing within the Prime Video app or on the web, ensuring that there's a constant stream of fresh content for you to discover and relish.

Next, learn everything you need to know about Prime Video.