The breakout hit comedy Jury Duty—from producers of The Office and The White Lotus—is now available to stream in full on Amazon Freevee.

Jury Duty is a comedy series that chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of juror Ronald Gladden. The thing is, Gladden doesn’t know that the entire case is fake, and everyone except him is an actor.

The eight-episode series—which stars James Marsden and an ensemble cast—has already garnered widespread acclaim, earning four nominations at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, including nods for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Marsden.

For fans that can’t get enough, a cast commentary edition of the series is also available, moderated by director Jake Szymanski and featuring Ronald Gladden, James Marsden, Mekki Leeper, Cassandra Blair, and Maria Russell.

Curious to check out this Emmy-nominated sensation for yourself? Here's how to watch Jury Duty on Freevee.

How to watch ‘Jury Duty’ on Amazon Freevee

Jury Duty premiered on Freevee on April 7, 2023. Viewers can enjoy watching the entire first season, as well as a curated selection of other movies, series, and more, all completely free on Freevee.

Freevee is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Freevee app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs.

If you already have Prime Video, you can watch content from Freevee straight through the Prime Video app. Freevee is also available as a standalone app on a variety of devices, including all Amazon Fire TV devices, iOS and Android mobile devices, Xbox, PlayStation 5, and many smart TVs. If you sign into the app using your Amazon.com username and password, you’ll receive personalized movie and TV recommendations.

If Freevee isn’t available on your device, you can stream Freevee titles from your web browser on the Amazon website or the Prime Video app via the Freevee Channel. Freevee is currently available in the U.S., the UK, and Germany.

What is Amazon Freevee, exactly?

Freevee is a streaming service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and free ad-supported streaming TV channels (FAST channels), available anytime, for free.

Amazon Freevee allows users to access a curated selection of movies, TV shows, and original content without any subscription fees. The content is available to stream for free, making it an attractive option for viewers who are looking for a no-cost entertainment option.

What else is on Freevee?

A wide variety of content is available on Freevee. From an always-updating library of broadly appealing popular movies and TV series across a variety of genres—including comedy, drama, suspense, and animation—to more than 300 always-on FAST channels, there’s something for everyone.

Freevee offers viewers ambitious Originals, including the crime drama Bosch: Legacy; Emmy-winning court program Judy Justice; coming-of-age drama High School; docu-comedy series Jury Duty; performance special Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens; coming-of-age comedy Primo; reality design series Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis; comedy series Sprung; heist drama Leverage: Redemption; spy thriller Alex Rider; and the sports docuseries UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, as well as an always updating library of broadly appealing hit movies and TV shows that customers would expect to see on a paid service.

