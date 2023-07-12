Amazon scores 68 Emmy nominations: 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Jury Duty,' and 'The Rings of Power' among the top nominees

This year’s Primetime Emmy Award nominations have been announced, and Amazon MGM Studios earned 68 nominations, marking the studio’s biggest year ever and the first year Amazon and MGM celebrate its Emmy nominees under one umbrella.Prime Video’s hit seriesbecame the most-ever Emmy-nominated streaming comedy with 80 nominations, adding 14 nominations to its 66-nomination tally in its fifth and final season. Freevee’s comedy seriesearned four nominations overall, including outstanding comedy series. Amazon’s Prime Video earned 41 nominations, including nine forand six forMGM also earned 23 nominations, including 12 forand four forHere are four Emmy-nominated shows you can watch on Prime Video and Freevee: