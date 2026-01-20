Key takeaways
- Finding Harmony: A King's Vision explores King Charles III's lifelong environmental philosophy.
- It is narrated by Oscar winning actor Kate Winslet, who is an ambassador for The King’s Foundation.
- The landmark documentary releases globally on Prime Video on February 6, 2026.
Against a backdrop of global environmental decline, new documentary Finding Harmony: A King's Vision tells the story of how the current British monarch, King Charles III, pioneered early environmentalism—often in the face of opposition—and inspired communities across the world to reimagine their relationship with nature.
The film offers an intimate look at His Majesty's decades-long commitment to environmental sustainability and the transformative work of The King's Foundation.
Here’s everything you need to know about the documentary which is coming to Prime Video globally on February 6.
What is ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ about?
Finding Harmony: A King'sVision chronicles King Charles III's lifelong commitment to environmental sustainability through his philosophy of ‘Harmony’—the belief that humanity must see itself as part of nature, not separate from it.
Featuring unique interviews and archive footage, the documentary tells the story of how His Majesty has championed environmental causes long before they became mainstream. When he pioneered organic farming, critics dismissed his plans. When he spoke up for the science behind biodiversity loss, deforestation, and climate change, he faced opposition. Yet he persisted, driven by the conviction that understanding nature as being central to human wellbeing would inspire urgent action to protect the planet.
Today, that philosophy is sparking transformations worldwide. Communities of all sizes draw inspiration from The King's Foundation, whose headquarters at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, is a living demonstration of ‘Harmony’ principles—creating sustainable projects in food production, urban planning, community regeneration, sustainable textiles, and traditional skills.
Who made and directed 'Finding Harmony: A King's Vision'?
The documentary was produced by the award-winning studio PASSION Planet in collaboration with The King's Foundation charity for Amazon MGM Studios. It filmed across four continents and spans 75 years of archive footage.
Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision is directed by Nicolas Brown who has previously helmed episodes of documentary series Human Planet and Nature.
Who narrates ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’?
Academy-Award winning actor Kate Winslet (Titanic) is the film’s narrator. In 2025, Winslet became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, which the movie places a spotlight on.
Speaking about being the voice of the documentary, Winslet said: “It is both a pleasure and a privilege to be a part of this film, which is a fascinating insight into The King’s work as an environmentalist. I share His Majesty’s passion for protecting our planet and building sustainable communities, so it's been really rewarding to work with The King’s Foundation on this exciting project. I know audiences will learn, laugh, and feel inspired by what’s featured in the film, and I hope the impact of Harmony will be felt in years to come.”
How to watch 'Finding Harmony: A King's Vision' on Prime Video
Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision will be available to stream on Prime Video from February 6, 2026, in over 240 countries and territories.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually in the US. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off. Check your local Amazon website for information on Prime membership pricing in your region.
