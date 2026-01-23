Key takeaways
- Love Me Love Me adapts the hit young adult romance novel with over 23 million reads on Wattpad.
- The film follows a girl torn between a perfect honor student and his troubled best friend.
- Love Me Love Me premieres globally on Prime Video on February 13, 2026.
Prime Video has released the official trailer for Love Me Love Me, an English-language Italian Original film premiering exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on February 13, 2026.
The young adult romance is based on the first novel in Stefania S.' four-book series Love Me Love Me, which has generated over 23 million reads on Wattpad and is now published in Italy by Sperling & Kupfer.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming adaptation.
Watch the ‘Love Me Love Me’ trailer
What is 'Love Me Love Me' about?
After her brother's death, June moves to Milan for a fresh start and enrolls at an elite international school, where she finds comfort in dating Will, the school's perfect honor student.
But her fragile stability is shaken by a volatile rivalry with his best friend James—a charismatic, troubled boy hiding a dangerous life in clandestine MMA fights—turning resentment into irresistible attraction and forcing June to choose between safety and a love that challenges everything she thought she wanted.
Who is in the ‘Love Me Love Me’ cast?
The film features an international ensemble cast including:
- Mia Jenkins
- Pepe Barroso Silva
- Luca Melucci
- Andrea Guo
- Michelangelo Vizzini
- Madior Fall
- Vanessa Donghi
Who made 'Love Me Love Me'?
Love Me Love Me is directed by Roger Kumble (Cruel Intentions). It is written by Veronica Galli and Serena Tateo.
The film is co-produced by Lotus Production—a Leone Film Group company—and Amazon MGM Studios, with support from WEBTOON Productions.
When is the 'Love Me Love Me' Prime Video release date?
Love Me Love Me will be available to stream worldwide on February 13, 2026, on Prime Video.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually in the US. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off. Check your local Amazon website for information on Prime membership pricing in your region.
What else is streaming on Prime Video?
If you enjoy young adult romances like Love Me Love Me, Prime Video offers plenty of similar titles exploring love such as Maxton Hall and Culpa Nuestra.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience, finding their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports events.
This includes Amazon Original series like The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Fallout, and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.
Trending news and stories
- Amazon’s S-team: Meet the 28 members who make up our senior leadership team
- How to add subscriptions like HBO Max, Apple TV, FOX One, and more on Prime Video
- Amazon's Thank My Driver feature: How it works and how you can show appreciation all year long
- ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel ‘Elle’ to premiere on July 1 on Prime Video