Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy follows Shannon Thornton as Joy, a New York fashion designer whose talents are overshadowed by her boss. Just like her career, Joy has been unlucky in love. Encouraged by her steadfast friends Ashley (Brittany S. Hall) and Littia (Inayah), Joy follows her crush Colton (Aaron O'Connell) to Colorado, hoping for holiday magic. Instead, a shocking revelation and a snowstorm leave her stranded. At her lowest, Joy meets Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola), a chance encounter that transforms her perspective on life and love.
Find out what else you need to know about Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy, coming in November.
How to stream ‘Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy’ on Prime Video
Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy will be available to stream on Wednesday, November 5, on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy’?
In addition to Shannon Thornton and Tosin Morohunfola, Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy also stars Brittany S. Hall (Ballers), singer-songwriter Inayah, Eric Stanton Betts, Aaron O’Connell (The Haves and the Have Nots), Natalie O’Connell, Jeffery Thomas Johnson (The Six Triple Eight), Whitney Goin (The Spectacular Now), and more.
Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy was produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other Tyler Perry films exclusive to Prime Video like Tyler Perry’s Duplicity and Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black, as well as his biographical documentary Maxine’s Baby.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Trending news and stories
- How AWS Wickr is helping save lives in crisis situations
- AWS features four AI certifications to give you an edge in pursuing in-demand cloud jobs
- Everything you need to know about Amazon Haul—a broad selection of products $20 or less, with most under $10
- How to watch 'Faceoff: Inside the NHL' on Prime Video