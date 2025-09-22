Prime Video is bringing the world of The Chosen to animation with The Chosen Adventures, a heartwarming series following two children whose lives are changed by their encounters with Jesus in ancient Capernaum—complete with a talking sheep voiced by Paul Walter Hauser.
How to watch ‘The Chosen Adventures’ on Prime Video
The Chosen Adventures will be available to stream on October 17, on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
What is ‘The Chosen Adventures’ about?
The Chosen Adventures follows 9-year-old Abby and her best friend Joshua as they navigate life in the ancient city of Capernaum. When the children encounter a wise craftsman and teacher, Jesus of Nazareth, he helps them change the way they see the world, and they help spread his influence far and wide (among the 7-to-12-year-old set). And did we mention that Abby has a talking sheep?
The animated comedy adventure series consists of 14 eleven-minute episodes co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘The Chosen Adventures’?
The voice cast features an impressive lineup of talent, including:
- Romy Fay as Abby
- Jude Zarzaur as Joshua
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Cruella) as Sheep
- Yvonne Orji (Insecure) as Pigeon
- Danny Nucci (Titanic) as Abba
- Zehra Fazal as Eema
- Jonathan Roumie as Jesus
- Jordin Sparks as Fish
Ryan Swanson (The Chosen) serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, with Dallas Jenkins executive producing under his 5&2 Studios banner.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other family-friendly shows on Prime Video like Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Collection, Dora the Explorer, and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.
