Key takeaways
- Prime members can access early Prime Big Deal Days 2025 deals before the event officially begins on October 7.
- Prime members can get exclusive deals on devices, entertainment, and grocery.
- Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month to get the best Prime Big Deal Days deals.
Looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping? We’ve got you covered! We are excited for Prime members to discover some of Amazon’s best deals of the season during Prime Big Deal Days 2025, returning October 7-8.
Prime members will be able to shop millions of deals from Amazon’s wide selection from beauty and electronics to must-have gifts and seasonal essentials starting October 7 at 12:01 a.m. PDT—but if you’re eager to start checking items off your holiday lists sooner, you won’t have to wait. Prime members can begin unlocking incredible savings starting now.
Check out the list below for some of the top early Prime Big Deal Days 2025 deals available now. If you’re not a Prime member yet, be sure to sign up or start a free trial to get access to all the Prime Big Deal Days savings in addition to the year round savings, convenience, and entertainment all-in-one membership.
1. Receive grocery savings in-store
Prime members can take $15 off a purchase of $55+ when shopping in-store at Amazon Fresh from now through October 8 with this limited-time offer. Terms apply.
2. Save on select Amazon devices
Prime members can save up to 50% on select Amazon devices including the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, Kindle Kids, and Echo Dot Kids bundle; Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle; Luna Wireless Controller; and the Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera bundle.
3. Earn rewards with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card
Prime members can get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa. Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 10% back or more on select deals from brands like Dyson and Breville with Prime Card Bonus and 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market (in-store code required for Prime Store Card), all with no annual credit card fees. As an extra perk, this Prime Big Deal Days members with Prime Visa or Prime Store Card can also earn an additional 2% back on eligible Amazon.com purchases with No-Rush Delivery (for a total of 7% back with an eligible Prime membership), subject to availability, see terms.
4. Save on fuel with Prime
Prime members can enjoy $1 off per gallon on one fuel purchase up to 35 gallons at more than 7,500 bp, Amoco, and participating ampm sites starting on October 3. Plus, Prime members save $0.10 per gallon every day. Simply link your Amazon account to the bp loyalty platform, earnify, at amazon.com/fuelsavings to learn more and get started. Terms apply.
5. Find Kindle deals for every reader
Save up to 80% on Kindle books including hits popular with #BookTok like Matriarch by Tina Knowles and Getaway Girl by Tessa Bailey. Eligible Prime members can also get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, unlocking instant access to millions of titles including Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros and the soon-to-be major motion picture Regretting You by Colleen Hoover. Terms and conditions apply.
6. Enjoy 21 days of free McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets Meals with Grubhub+
Prime members can use their free Grubhub+ membership, a $120 value per year, to enjoy a free McDonald’s 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal once per day between September 15 and October 5 from participating McDonald’s restaurants. Simply add the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal to a Grubhub+ order with a subtotal of at least $20 and the cost of the meal will be automatically removed and applied as a reward credit. Additional fees and terms apply. Learn more at amazon.com/grubhub+.
7. Access stackable savings, just for young adults
Prime for Young Adults members can maximize their early holiday shopping by earning a total of 10% cash back on top of deals in eligible categories including beauty, apparel, electronics, and personal care. Enjoy all the savings, convenience, and entertainment of a Prime membership, plus exclusive perks like cash back, at just 50% of the standard cost—$7.49/month or $69 a year. Eligible young adults ages 18-24 can get ready by signing up for a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult.
8. Save on select artist merch
Prime members shopping for apparel, CDs, and vinyl can find discounts of up to 30% off select items when purchasing through Amazon.com or the Amazon Music app.
Experience early access to 'Wicked: For Good'
Prime members will be the first audience to experience the magical world of Oz with exclusive early access to Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good, in theaters on November 17—four days before the wide release of the epic conclusion to the global Wicked phenomenon. Starting today, members can visit OzOnAmazon.com to sign up for early screening ticket notifications, explore limited-edition Wicked merchandise unavailable anywhere else, and unlock exclusive deals on hundreds of Oz-inspired products during Prime Big Deal Days.
Join Prime today to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals
Remember, you’ll need a Prime membership to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals, and to explore the world of Oz early.
If you haven’t already, sign up for savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, 18-24 year-olds can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
Trending news and stories
- Prime Big Deal Days is back October 7–8: Here are 5 shopping tips to save big during the event
- Prime Big Deal Days 2025: 8 of the best early deals you can shop right now
- A city in the palm of your hand: Exploring the intricate world of an Amazon Web Services chip
- How to watch the ‘Naked Gun’ franchise on Prime Video