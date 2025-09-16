Key takeaways
- Prime Big Deal Days 2025 is returning October 7–8.
- This is a Prime member-exclusive event, so customers will want to join Prime now.
- Amazon’s generative AI-powered shopping features such as Rufus can help customers navigate holiday shopping with ease.
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days returns October 7–8, kicking off the 2025 holiday shopping season with millions of deals and deep discounts across popular categories like home, apparel, toys, and beauty.
Starting October 7 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, Prime members can shop seasonal savings across Amazon’s wide selection—from beauty must-haves and top electronics to deals on some of the most anticipated gifts of the season.
Members can expect deals from toy brands including LEGO, Fisher-Price, MAGNA-TILES, and Tonies; electronics from Samsung, LG, and Sonos; and Amazon Exclusives from popular brands like Lancôme and National Tree Company.
From can't-miss deals on the season's most-wanted gifts to groceries and household essentials, Amazon serves as the ultimate holiday headquarters where members can complete all their seasonal preparations in one convenient stop.
Below are some shopping tips to help members save time and money, and make the most of this Prime-exclusive shopping event:
1. Prepare to shop
Learn how Prime members can prepare to find the best deals with greater ease and confidence:
- Use Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, Rufus, to help find gifts for the hardest-to-shop-for loved ones, plan gluten-free holiday menus, or even source the perfect Christmas tree for a small space.
- Find products quickly with Amazon Lens, a visual search tool, and now Lens Live instantly scans products, shows real-time matches in a swipeable carousel, and shares insights and answers.
- Track deals with Alexa+ on products in the wish list, cart, or save for later.
- Organize your shopping with Lists and Buy Again to help track items and revisit frequent purchases.
2. Get a head start by shopping early Prime Big Deal Days deals now
Prime members can start enjoying Prime Big Deal Days savings today. Check out the early deals available to Prime members now, from in-store grocery savings to Kindle deals to stackable savings for young adults.
3. Save time and reduce packaging with Amazon Day
U.S. Prime members can enjoy more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, which is currently available in more than 140 U.S. metro areas.
Prime members can use Amazon Day to select a designated day of the week to conveniently receive their packages—which is a great way to combine multiple orders into fewer deliveries. In 2024, Amazon Day, on average, used 20% fewer boxes and resulted in lower carbon emissions compared to other Amazon delivery options. Customers will also have the added convenience of being able to choose how and where those items arrive, whether at home, work, or places that members frequent with Amazon’s network of more than 25,000 package pick-up locations.
4. Check out Amazon’s Holiday Shop and curated gift collections
Beginning today, customers can explore Amazon’s Holiday Shop, which brings together everything needed for gift-giving alongside hosting and décor, offering customers a head start on their seasonal shopping. Within the Holiday Shop, members can explore Amazon’s Top 100 lists—including "Top 100 Gifts for Her," "Top 100 Gifts for Him," "Top 100 Gifts for Teens," and "Top 100 Gifts for Kids," all designed to simplify holiday shopping.
Shoppers can also explore Amazon’s annual Toys We Love list, showcasing this year’s most-anticipated toys and games of the season, including exclusive launches and customer favorites designed to bring joy to kids of all ages.
5. Join Prime today to save big
Remember, you’ll need a Prime membership to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals. If you haven’t already, sign up for savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, 18-24 year-olds can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
Discover Prime Big Deals Day deals worldwide
Prime Big Deal Days will begin on October 7 in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK, and, for the first time, Colombia, Ireland, and Mexico.
