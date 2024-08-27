We know how valuable your time is, and aim to make your shopping experience as simple and efficient as possible. It is now easier than ever to organize your online shopping with Amazon thanks to Buy Again,

Lists

,

Amazon Lens

, Shop by Interest, and Saved for Later. You can also use new features like

Rufus

, our generative AI-powered shopping assistant, which can help you stay organized and find exactly what you’re looking for quickly and easily.