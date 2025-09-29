Key takeaways
- Prime Big Deal Days launches October 7–8, offering members exclusive access to millions of deals across categories from top brands like LEGO, KitchenAid, and Bose.
- Prime members can save up to 50% on select Amazon devices, 40% on select kitchen appliances, and up to 65% on bestselling print books during the shopping event.
- New AI-powered shopping tools like Rufus, Alexa+ deal tracking, and Amazon Lens make finding and comparing deals easier during this early holiday shopping event.
Amazon is officially kicking off the holiday shopping season with Prime Big Deal Days. Starting at 12:01 a.m. PT on October 7, Prime members can get exclusive access to shop millions of deals across popular categories, from kitchen and home products from brands like KitchenAid, to trending beauty items from tarte, and top toys from LEGO. Need to stock up on household essentials? Look for savings from brands like Dove, Crest, and Dixie. Members will also find more Amazon-Exclusive products in the Holiday Shop with deals from brands like National Tree Company, OPI, and Beats.
Throughout the event, exciting new deals will drop as Today’s Big Deals, which are special limited-time offers featuring some of the best savings of the season so far. These deals will appear at 12 a.m., 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. PT from popular brands including Away, ELEMIS, and LG, available while supplies last.
You’ll need to join Prime to access these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, plus year-round perks including unlimited fast free delivery, streaming entertainment, and exclusive member savings. Begin your Prime journey with a 30-day free trial today.
Here’s an early look at some of the exciting offers coming this Prime Big Deal Days, happening October 7–8:
Device and tech deals
- Save up to 65% on select popular electronics from Anker like power banks and portable chargers
- Save up to 50% on select Luna Controller and Fire TV bundles
- Save up to 50% on select Amazon devices including the Amazon Smart Plug and Echo Frames; and up to 45% on Amazon device bundles including the all-new Kindle Colorsoft Kids Essentials and Kindle Colorsoft Essentials bundles, Echo Show 5 Kids with Echo Glow, and the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus bundles
- Save up to 45% on select Bose headphones and speakers
- Save up to 40% on select TVs and monitors from LG and Hisense
- Save more than 40% on the Amazon Luna controller
- Save up to 30% on select electronics from Sony and Samsung
Fashion deals
- Save up to 50% on select apparel from Levi’s and CIDER
- Save up to 50% on select Zappos styles from brands including Crocs, Gola, and Steve Madden
- Save up to 40% on select apparel, footwear, and fashion from GAP, NAADAM, New Balance, and Swarovski
- Save up to 35% on select denim; and up to 25% off select sweaters and outerwear for the whole family from Amazon Essentials
- Save up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop from brands including LE BOP, Madewell, Veja, and Lioness
- Save up to 20% on pre-loved designer handbags, jewelry, and accessories from What Goes Around Comes Around and Rebag
Beauty and health deals
- Save up to 40% on select makeup from tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and IT Cosmetics
- Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from Estée Lauder, Lancôme, Shiseido, LANEIGE, URBAN DECAY, TULA, Dolce & Gabbana, Clinique, bareMinerals, Smashbox, and Too Faced
- Save up to 30% on select skincare from ELEMIS, Kiehl’s, Dr.Jart+, and medicube
- Save up to 30% on select haircare from VEGAMOUR, amika, Living Proof, Color Wow, and Aveda; and up to 25% on Dyson beauty products
- Save up to 25% on select premium skincare from La Roche-Posay, Paula's Choice, and Youth to the People; and haircare from K18 and Nutrafol
- Save up to 20% on select haircare and makeup from Kitsch and Milk Makeup
- Save up to 20% on select beauty and skincare from Luxury Stores
Home and pet deals
- Save up to 50% on select floorcare from Shark and eufy
- Save up to 50% on select travel gear from Samsonite
- Save up to 45% on select BISSELL and iRobot vacuums and mops
- Save up to 40% on select kitchen appliances from KitchenAid and Vitamix
- Save up to 30% on select pet products from Blue Buffalo, Pet Honesty, and Zesty Paws
- Save up to 30% on select furniture, home, and décor styles from Ashley Furniture, Yankee Candle, WoodWick, and Eddie Bauer
- Save up to 30% on select grocery essentials from Pepsi, Frito-Lay, and Dixie; and up to 20% on select products from CELSIUS and Liquid Death
- Save up to 30% on select home products from Dyson
- Save up to 25% on select personal care and grooming items from Gillette, Braun, Dove, and Crest and household essentials from Dawn and Lysol
- Save up to 20% on select holiday items from National Tree Company, Fraser Hill Farm, and NEST New York
Toys and sports deals
- Save up to 40% on select toys from Fisher-Price, Ms. Rachel, Crayola, Play-Doh, NERF, and Tonies
- Save up to 30% on select toys and building sets from LEGO, MAGNA-TILES, and PicassoTiles
- Save up to 40% on select Disney, Star Wars, and Wicked toys, apparel, and home goods
Unlock even more value as a Prime member
Prime Big Deal Days delivers additional value for members through entertainment offers, enhanced reward programs, and exclusive content at significant savings.
- Add a grocery item to Same-Day Delivery order: Prime members can select one free item from a selection of fresh groceries with their Same-Day Delivery order in eligible locations. Choose from a selection of perishable grocery items, including favorites like bananas, brownie bites, and baby carrots. This promotion is auto applied at checkout; terms apply. Prime members continue to enjoy year-round benefits with free Same-Day grocery delivery on orders of $25+ in eligible locations.
- Earn more with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: Prime members can get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa, or a $100 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (offer valid Oct. 2-8). Plus, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 10% back or more on select deals from brands like LEGO and Breville during the event with Prime Card Bonus and 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market (In-store code required for Prime Store Card), all with no annual credit card fees. As an extra perk, during the event members with Prime Visa or Prime Store Card can also earn an additional 2% back on eligible Amazon.com purchases with No-Rush Delivery (for a total of 7% back with an eligible Prime membership), subject to availability, and terms apply. See here for details.
- Access dining benefits with Grubhub+: Prime members can use their free Grubhub+ membership ($120 annual value) to receive $10 off orders of $20 or more on Oct. 7-8 with code “DEALS10”. Prime members continue to enjoy year-round benefits including $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, reduced service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive offers. Additional fees and terms apply. Visit amazon.com/grubhub+ for details.
- Boost savings as a young adult: Prime for Young Adults members get exclusive 48-hour early access to shop Amazon-Exclusive products from brands like T3, Anua, and OCTOBUDDY—all with savings up to 30% off before the main event begins. Additionally, young adult members earn 10% cash back on these early access purchases and on all eligible beauty, apparel, electronics, and personal care purchases throughout the event. Eligible young adults ages 18-24 can join with a six-month $0 trial. Visit amazon.com/youngadult for details.
- Shop in-store at Amazon Fresh: Prime members can enjoy enhanced grocery savings with a monthly discount of $15 off purchases of $55+ when shopping in-store at Amazon Fresh. After Prime Big Deal Days, the regular monthly discount returns—$10 off purchases of $50+ for new Prime members and $10 off purchases of $100+ for returning Prime members. Terms apply. See here for details.
- Discover savings on books: Prime members save up to 65% off thousands of bestselling print books including Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, Funny Story by Emily Henry, and The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah. Plus, members who prefer digital reading earn triple Kindle Points on all Kindle books purchased during the event—points can be redeemed for future Kindle book purchases.
- Access Prime Video savings: Prime members can enjoy savings on a selection of new and popular titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off, and access additional discounts on select subscriptions and bundles. See here for details.
- Try Amazon Music Unlimited: Prime members who have not tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free, for a limited time. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Individual customers can upgrade to a Family Plan at no extra cost for two months. Amazon Music Unlimited offers more than 100 million ad-free songs, and podcasts on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio, plus the world’s largest collection of audiobooks from Audible, where you can enjoy one audiobook a month. See here for details.
- Save on health care: Prime members get $30 off their first year of One Medical membership, reducing the first-annual cost to just $69 (regularly $99 for Prime members). Enjoy 24/7 on-demand virtual care and prescription management. Insurance billed separately for scheduled visits. Prime members also get 50% off select One Medical Pay-Per-Visit message (where applicable) and video visits, with no insurance or membership required. Visit health.amazon.com/prime and health.amazon.com/onemedical/ppv for details.
Support small businesses
Prime members can kickstart their holiday shopping with exciting deals from small businesses selling in Amazon’s store during Prime Big Deal Days. Whether refreshing routines, updating wardrobes, or securing early holiday gifts, Prime members can discover and support small businesses that meet diverse shopping needs. Shoppers can find up to 55% off select skincare from TruSkin; 50% off select grooming products from The Beard Club and silk pillowcases from BLISSY; 40% off men’s fleece workout pants from PURE CHAMP and motivational cards from ED Design Concept; up to 30% off shower steamers from Body Restore, men’s essentials from True Classic, and modern area rugs from LUXE WEAVERS; 35% off leather conditioner from Leather Honey; 25% off Super C Serum from Vibriance Skin; and up to 20% off interactive sound books from Cali’s Books and protein powder blends from Sunwarrior. More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers—most of which are small- and medium-sized businesses—providing a vast selection of products, competitive prices, and great convenience for customers. Customers can discover and shop more small businesses in Amazon’s store all year long at amazon.com/supportsmall.
Save big with help from AI shopping features
Prime Big Deal Days shopping becomes effortless with Amazon’s suite of AI-powered tools that ease holiday shopping stress. Amazon’s AI shopping assistant Rufus offers gift discovery, price alerts, comparisons, and personalized recommendations, while enhanced Alexa+ deal tracking sends instant notifications when watched items go on sale. The Amazon Lens visual search tool lets customers find similar products by taking photos, with the new Lens Live feature providing swipeable product matching. Customers can also use Hear the Highlights to explore products through AI-generated audio conversations based on product details, reviews, and web insights.
Join Prime today
Remember, you’ll need a Prime membership to shop all the deals coming up this Prime Big Deal Days. If you haven’t already, sign up for savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.
Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial at amazon.com/youngadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
