Amazon is officially kicking off the holiday shopping season with Prime Big Deal Days. Starting at 12:01 a.m. PT on October 7,

Prime members

can get exclusive access to shop millions of deals across popular categories, from kitchen and home products from brands like KitchenAid, to trending beauty items from tarte, and top toys from LEGO. Need to stock up on household essentials? Look for savings from brands like Dove, Crest, and Dixie. Members will also find more Amazon-Exclusive products in the

Holiday Shop

with deals from brands like National Tree Company, OPI, and Beats.