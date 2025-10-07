Key takeaways
- Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is now underway, running for 48 hours from Tuesday, October 7 (12:01 a.m. PDT) through Wednesday, October 8 (11:59 p.m. PDT).
- We’re providing you with a curated list of top deals from Amazon, which we’ll update throughout the two-day event.
- Prime Big Deal Days is exclusively for Prime members, so be sure to sign up for a Prime membership today.
Ready to get a head start on your holiday shopping? Amazon is officially kicking off the season with its Prime Big Deal Days event, which offers Prime members tons of amazing deals on top brands and products, from electronics and home essentials to fashion and beauty must-haves.
This year’s holiday shopping event—which will end on Wednesday, October 8—will feature some of the hottest deals of the year across more than 35 categories, including big discounts on select items from Bose, Dyson, LEGO, Apple, and more. Take advantage of everything your Prime membership offers—including savings, convenience, and entertainment—during Prime Big Deal Days.
With so many deals to explore, we’ve handpicked some of the best ones you’ll find during Prime Big Deal Days 2025, along with some tips and tricks for getting the most savings. We’ll continue to update this list with more great deals throughout the event, so be sure to check back often.
All deals and availability are subject to change.
Tech deals: TV deals, iPad deals, and more
*TODAY’S BIG DEAL* Save up to 31% on this 27-inch StanbyME 2 Super Portable Touch Screen, which doubles as a tablet to position or hang from anywhere.
Shop the deal
Toggle between Quiet and Aware modes with up to 45% off these over-ear, noise-canceling wireless headphones from Bose.
Shop the deal
Enjoy up to 23% off a 55-inch OLED 4K smart Fire TV from Panasonic, whose latest processor delivers accurate color, contrast, and clarity.
Shop the deal
Keep your family’s busy schedule on track with up to 16% off the ultimate smart wall planner calendar from Skylight, which can sync your schedule in minutes.
Shop the deal
Take up to 32% an 11-inch, 64 GB Android tablet from Samsung Galaxy to consume all of your favorite music, shows, and games in one place.
Shop the deal
Protect your iPhone 15 Pro from impact with up to 46% off a case from CASETiFy, made from EcoShock material and military-grade drop-tested.
Shop the deal
Improve your photos with an award-winning Pixel camera and the help of Gemini with up to 31% off the Google Pixel 9 with 24-hour battery and 6.3-inch display.
Shop the deal
💡Tip: Shop small this Prime Big Deal Days. More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. This Prime Big Deal Days, new deals from small businesses are dropping all the time at amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness so be sure to check those out.
Home deals: Air fryer deals, furniture deals, and more
*TODAY’S BIG DEAL* Take up to 70% off this leak-proof 32-ounce Hydro Flask bottle, whose stainless-steel insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
Shop the deal
Save up to 50% on an L60 robot vacuum from Eufy, which can clean across different surfaces and provides up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning.
Shop the deal
Elevate your home decor with up to 43% off a lightweight, 50" x 70" fluffy blanket from UGG that is made for warmth and softness.
Shop the deal
Take up to 23% off a self-adjusting cleaner head from Dyson that automatically adapts to all floor types.
Shop the deal
Remove tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more with up to 19% off a multipurpose portable cleaner from BISSELL.
Shop the deal
Enjoy up to 46% off a battery-powered, stainless-steel electric mixer from Bloom that blends through liquids to ensure a creamy consistency.
Shop the deal
Unlock a smooth, full-bodied coffee with up to 35% off a Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker from Nespresso.
Shop the deal
💡Tip: Check your Buy Again section to spot items that you regularly purchase on deal.
Beauty deals: TULA deals, hair dryer deals, and more
*TODAY’S BIG DEAL* Hydrate your face with up to 50% off TULA day and night cream, which maintains skin balance and improves skin smoothness with watermelon and apple extract.
Shop the deal
*TODAY’S BIG DEAL* Get up to 50% off Milk Makeup’s hydro grip set and refresh spray, an award-winning formula that’s clinically proven to hydrate and lock in your look for up to 12 hours.
Shop the deal
Save up to 33% on a multistyling hair dryer from Shark, which curls, volumizes, smooths, and dries your hair with no heat damage.
Shop the deal
Shrink zits and whiteheads with up to 32% off Mighty Patch hydrocolloid patches that can absorb blemishes in six to eight hours.
Shop the deal
Enjoy up to 30% off Harry’s three-pack of sculpting hair gel for men that will hold and finish your hair with an alcohol-free formula.
Shop the deal
Smooth and moisturize your lips with up to 30% off Smashbox creamy, peptide-infused, and cruelty-free Be Legendary lipstick.
Shop the deal
Take up to 30% off LANEIGE sheer tinted lip moisturizer with shea butter, which hydrates your kisser all day long.
Shop the deal
Achieve a faster blowout with tons of volume and less frizz with up to 30% off Drybar best-selling Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush.
Shop the deal
💡Tip: With Lens Live you can scan products to see top matches in a swipeable carousel at the bottom of your screen, making comparisons quick and easy.
Fashion deals: Levi’s deals, adidas deals, and more
*TODAY’S BIG DEAL* Throw on these sneakers to run all your errands with up to 50% off adidas women’s Grand Court 2.0, which will match everything in your closet.
Shop the deal
Take up to 56% off a classic men’s trucker jacket from Levi’s, which already matches everything in your closet.
Shop the deal
Throw on this print logo crewneck short-sleeve T-shirt from HUGO, which is machine-washable and 100% cotton, and up to 42% off.
Shop the deal
Save up to 20% on this irresistibly cozy and machine-washable hooded robe with jacquard detailed sleeves from Barefoot Dreams.
Shop the deal
Perfect your downward-facing dog with up to 15% off high-waist and buttery soft yoga pants for women from CRZ Yoga.
Shop the deal
Combat the cold and wet weather with up to 58% off waterproof, duck-inspired boots from Sperry that will keep you warm with its microfleece lining.
Shop the deal
Take up to 58% off women’s fuzzy memory-foam slippers for women from Litfun that you can wear both indoors and outdoors.
Shop the deal
💡Tip: Remember, you’ll need a Prime membership to shop all the Prime Big Deal Days deals. If you haven’t already, get signed up to enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership.
Kids deals: Baby products, LEGO deals, and more
*TODAY’S BIG DEAL* Inspire your kids’ imagination without any overstimulating flashing screens with up to 55% off a Toniebox audio player starter set with an easy-to-use design for even young kids.
Shop the deal
Enjoy up to 21% off a baby sound machine from Hatch that will build healthy sleep habits for everyone in your household.
Shop the deal
Inspire creativity and problem solving with up to 30% off a 667-piece, 3-in-1 LEGO set that you can form into three woodland creatures.
Shop the deal
Take up to 30% off a dried flower centerpiece from LEGO for your autumn get-togethers, perfect for your dinner table or mantel.
Shop the deal
Become an NFL legend in your own home with up to 39% off Madden NFL 26 on PlayStation 5 from Electronic Arts.
Shop the deal
Encourage the development of hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills with big savings on MAGNA-TILES.
Shop the deal
Save up to 20% on Nex Playground active play system for kids and families, which is perfect for game nights, parties, and playdates.
Shop the deal
💡Tip: Don’t forget to use AI shopping assistant Rufus for gift discovery, price alerts, comparisons, and personalized recommendations.
Grocery and personal care deals: AG1 deals, Fishwife deals, and more
Take up to 30% off a TRUFF two-pack of gourmet hot sauce in original black truffle and habanero black truffle.
Shop the deal
Level up your appetizer game at your next dinner party with up to 20% off a three-pack of tinned seafood from Fishwife.
Shop the deal
Save up to 39% on a liquid morning vitamin from MaryRuth’s, which helps thicken hair and reduce wrinkles and fine lines.
Shop the deal
Improve your hair, nails, skin, and bone and joint health with up to 39% off collagen peptides from Vital Proteins.
Shop the deal
Enjoy up to 30% off AG1 individual packets of gluten-free dietary supplements to improve gut health.
Shop the deal
Rest and relax with up to 30% off Moon Juice berry-flavored magnesium powder, which helps support brain health.
Shop the deal
About Prime Big Deal Days
Prime Big Deal Days is a Prime member-exclusive shopping event. The 2025 event officially started Tuesday, October 7 (12:01 a.m. PDT), and will run through Wednesday, October 8 (11:59 p.m. PDT)—offering Prime members 48 hours of big deals and huge savings across more than 35 categories and top brands. Learn everything you need to know about Prime Big Deal Days.
Not yet a Prime member? Sign up now and read about all the awesome benefits that make a membership worth it.
