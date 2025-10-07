Key takeaways
- Shop the best Amazon device deals during Prime Big Deal Days, happening October 7-8.
- Save big on everything from Ring Doorbells to Echo devices.
- Discounts include 73% off Echo Auto, 64% off Echo Frames, and 35% off a Kindle Colorsoft Essentials bundle.
- Prime Big Deal Days deals are only available to Prime members, but you can still sign up in time.
Prime Big Deal Days is here to kick off the holiday season! From now through October 8, Prime members can get exclusive access to shop millions—including big savings on Amazon devices.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your Ring doorbell or gift a loved one a new Kindle, now’s a great time to buy some of our most popular devices.
We’ve hand-selected 8 of the best Amazon devices deals you’ll find during Prime Big Deal Days 2025:
All deals and availability are subject to change.
Prime Big Deal Days deals on Amazon devices
Get 73% off the Echo Auto. This hands-free Alexa accessory features a slim design that's easy to place in your car, and 5-mic built-in so Alexa can hear you over music, A/C, or road noise.
Get 64% off the Echo Frames. While wearing these fashion-forward polarized frames, you can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts, or Audible books from some of your favorite streaming apps—or conveniently keep in touch with open-ear audio calling.
Get 40% off the Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam. This bundle includes Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, which gives you 66% more vertical coverage and features head-to-toe video.
Get 38% off the eero 6-mesh WiFi System (3 pack). A eero 6 3-pack covers up to 4,500 sq ft. with wifi and supports wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home.
Get 32% off the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Essentials Bundle. The bundle includes a 32 GB Colorsoft, our first Kindle in color, as well as a wireless charging dock. The new 7-inch Colorsoft display is high-contrast and easy on the eyes, with paper-like color that brings covers and content to life.
Get 28% off a Jack Skellington Bundle. This bundle includes a limited-edition Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)—our best sounding Echo Dot yet—with a Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington shell.
Get 35% off a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Essentials Bundle. This bundle includes a new Kindle Scribe (32GB) with Premium Pen, fabric folio cover, and 9W power adapter.
Tips to get the best Prime Big Deal Days on Amazon devices
- Set up deal reminders: Prime members can set up deal notifications through the Amazon Shopping app for items on their Wish List, in their Cart, or marked “Save for Later,” and Alexa will keep them up-to-date on the latest savings and upcoming deals.
- Look for Lightning Deals: These are limited-time deals that change throughout the day and offer even bigger discounts on your favorite Amazon devices.
- Become a Prime member: Prime Big Deal Days deals on Amazon devices are exclusively available to Prime members.
Save big by joining Prime today
Remember, you need a Prime membership to shop all the deals during Prime Big Deal Days. If you haven’t already, it’s not too late to sign up for savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.
Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinyoungadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess.
