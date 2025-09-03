When NFL running back Saquon Barkley hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in Philadelphia Eagles green, it marked the perfect culmination of a journey defined by unwavering self-belief.
The Prime Video documentary Saquon, from executive producer Martin Scorsese, chronicles Barkley's first season in Philadelphia and looks back at Barkley's five years in the NFL through video diaries he recorded.
Here's how to watch Saquon.
How to watch 'Saquon' on Prime Video
Saquon will premiere on October 9 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
What is 'Saquon' about?
Saquon takes viewers inside Barkley's five-year journey to NFL greatness using personal video diaries.
The film follows Barkley's battle back from career-threatening ACL surgery when he played for the New York Giants, capturing his grueling rehabilitation process. It also shows the tension of contract negotiations that sent him to a rival team, all while highlighting his role as a devoted family man. The documentary balances professional challenges with personal triumphs, painting a complete picture of Barkley's character.
Who is Saquon Barkley?
Saquon Barkley is an NFL running back for the Eagles. He was drafted by the Giants in 2018, when he won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Barkley also won NFL Offensive Player of the Year for the Eagles in 2024 when he helped lead the team to the Super Bowl win.
Barkley played three years at Penn State University before he went to the NFL.
