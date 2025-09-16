Allen Iverson revolutionized the culture of the NBA with his authentic voice and unapologetic expression of style that paved the way for a new generation of basketball.
Through unprecedented access and personal stories, along with intimate interviews with family, friends, and fellow NBA players and coaches, Iverson shares a more reflective side of his present-day self in the three-part Prime Video docuseries Allen Iv3rson.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Allen Iv3rson on Prime Video.
How to watch the Allen Iverson docuseries on Prime Video
The full three-part series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 23 in more than 240 countries and territories.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
What is the Allen Iverson docuseries about?
The series follows Iverson as he takes audiences on a journey through his storied history—from his origins in Hampton, Virginia, to his ascent as one of the most tenacious and exhilarating basketball players of all time.
Iverson then takes his story into the present day where he realizes his cultural impact long after his playing days have come to an end.
Who is Allen Iverson?
Iverson is a basketball Hall of Famer who played college at Georgetown University, was the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Philadelphia 76ers, and played 14 seasons in the NBA. He was also named NBA MVP in 2001.
Iverson has appeared as himself in four movies, including Like Mike (2002), Imagine That (2009), My Other Home (2017), and Hustle (2022).
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Check out other sports documentaries like Taurasi, Earnhardt, Federer: Twelve Final Days, and For the Win: NWSL. There are plenty of other Amazon Original series to watch on Prime Video, like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, The Boys, and Reacher.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s "Shop the Show" feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
Trending news and stories
- Prime Big Deal Days is back October 7–8: Here are 5 shopping tips to save big during the event
- Prime Big Deal Days 2025: 8 of the best early deals you can shop right now
- A city in the palm of your hand: Exploring the intricate world of an Amazon Web Services chip
- How to watch the ‘Naked Gun’ franchise on Prime Video