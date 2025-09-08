Love a good mystery story with family drama? Then get ready to check out Harlan Coben's Lazarus on Prime Video.
The Prime Video series stars Sam Claflin as Joel Lazarus, who returns home after his father's death only to be entangled in a series of cold-case murders. The series premieres on October 22.
How to watch ‘Harlan Coben’s Lazarus’
All six episodes of Harlan Coben’s Lazarus will drop at once on Prime Video on October 22.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Special discounts are available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Not a member? Start a 30-day free trial or sign up for access to Prime Video, fast and free shipping, and even more incredible benefits.
Prime Video is available to stream on hundreds of compatible devices via the web, Prime Video app, or select smart TVs. Download episodes for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
What is the plot of ‘Harlan Coben’s Lazarus’?
After his father dies by suicide, Joel Lazarus (Claflin) returns home to confront his troubled past. When he begins experiencing inexplicable phenomena, Joel suspects there's more to his father's death. His search for answers pulls him into a web of cold-case investigations linked to his sister's unsolved murder from 25 years ago.
Based on an original story by New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben, the series explores themes of family trauma and hidden truths. The adaptation brings Coben's trademark suspense to the screen through a collaboration with BAFTA winner Danny Brocklehurst.
Who is in the cast of ‘Harlan Coben’s Lazarus’?
Claflin is joined by Bill Nighy, who plays his late father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus. Additional cast members include Alexandra Roach, David Fynn, Karla Crome, and Kate Ashfield.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
If you want to watch more of Coben’s work, check out his other Amazon Original series Shelter, which follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the death of his father. There are plenty of other awesome Amazon Originals to watch like The Bondsman, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, and more.
Members can access content from partners like Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, and MGM+ via add-ons. Enjoy over 500 free FAST Channels too.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s "Shop the Show" feature to discover products from your favorite series.
