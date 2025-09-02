The Naked Gun franchise stands as one of comedy’s most beloved series, known for its relentless visual gags, wordplay, and the perfectly straight-faced performance of Leslie Nielsen as Detective Frank Drebin—with a recent reboot featuring Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr.
Whether you’re revisiting these comedic gems or discovering them for the first time, here’s how to watch the entire Naked Gun collection on Prime Video.
‘The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!’ (1988)

Naked Gun photos
Lieutenant Frank Drebin must foil an assassination attempt on Queen Elizabeth II while falling in love with the beautiful Jane Spencer. Directed by David Zucker, the first film takes the style of the TV series to new heights with bigger stunts, more outrageous gags, and Nielsen cementing his transformation from dramatic actor to comedy legend.
Cast: Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley, Ricardo Montalbán, George Kennedy, O.J. Simpson
Available to rent or buy, or watch with an MGM+ add-on

‘The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear’ (1991)

Naked Gun photos
Frank Drebin returns to thwart a plot by evil energy industrialists planning to sabotage President George H.W. Bush’s new environmental policy. With David Zucker back to direct, the sequel maintains the franchise’s signature style with visual puns, slapstick sequences, and Drebin's knack for creating chaos in his pursuit of justice.
Cast: Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley, George Kennedy, O.J. Simpson, Robert Goulet
Available to rent or buy, or watch with an MGM+ add-on

‘Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult’ (1994)

Naked Gun photos
Detective Frank Drebin comes out of retirement to infiltrate a terrorist group planning to bomb the Academy Awards ceremony. Directed by Peter Segal, the third installment delivers more of the franchise’s trademark humor while parodying films like The Untouchables and The Fugitive along the way.
Cast: Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley, George Kennedy, O.J. Simpson, Fred Ward, Anna Nicole Smith
Available to watch with a Paramount+ add-on

‘The Naked Gun’ (2025)

Naked Gun photos
This modern reboot brings the absurdist comedy franchise to a new generation with Liam Neeson taking on the role of Frank Drebin’s son. While honoring the original films’ style of humor, this new installment from writer-director Akiva Schaffer introduces contemporary references and modern filmmaking techniques to the classic formula.
Available to buy or rent on Prime Video
Cast: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand
What else can I watch on Prime Video?

If you enjoy the Naked Gun series, you might also like other classic comedies available to stream, buy, or rent on Prime Video such as Airplane!, Hot Shots!, Spaceballs, and more—all featuring the same style of rapid-fire gags and parody humor.
