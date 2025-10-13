Dive into one of Hollywood’s most shocking financial frauds with Rebecca Chaiklin’s explosive new documentary series premiering this October.
From courtside seats to a $5.7 million mansion, aspiring actor Zach Horwitz appeared to have it all. But behind the picture-perfect facade lurked one of Hollywood’s most audacious financial scams. Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam, a new documentary series on Prime Video, reveals the shocking true story of how an Indiana transplant orchestrated a massive Ponzi scheme to finance his dreams of Hollywood stardom.
How to stream ‘Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam’ on Prime Video
Who is the creative team behind ‘Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam’?
Rebecca Chaiklin (Tiger King, Another World), a two-time Emmy Award–nominated filmmaker, directs and executive produces this explosive three-part series. Chaiklin is joined by executive producers Danny Gabai, Alice Bristow, and Chris Smith, with the series produced by Library Films, VICE Studios, and Article 19 Films.
The documentary features intimate accounts from people closest to Horwitz, including his ex-wife Mallory, who fell in love with him as a teenager only to discover their life was built on lies. Friends-turned-business partners and a longtime mistress also share their perspectives on how they were drawn into his web of deception.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other true crime documentaries on Prime Video like LuLaRich, Lorena, and Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer.
