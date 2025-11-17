Customers looking to buy their next vehicle online can now browse, finance, purchase and schedule pick-up for thousands of certified pre-owned models available from their local Ford dealer on Amazon Autos. All certified pre-owned vehicles from participating Ford dealers are backed by Ford Blue Advantage warranties.
Ford offers three certification levels to meet a range of customer needs. Gold Certified vehicles undergo a 172-point inspection, with a 12-month/12,000-mile (whichever comes first) limited warranty covering more than 1,000 components. EV Certified vehicles receive a specialized 127-point inspection, with a 12-month/12,000-mile comprehensive limited warranty covering more than 1,000 components. Blue Certified vehicles, which may include Ford and other brands, come with a 90-day/4,000-mile (whichever comes first) limited warranty. Each tier of protection comes with roadside assistance, offering customers peace of mind within the convenience of the Amazon Autos store.
Qualified customers may also be eligible to secure financing through one of several lenders for their next used vehicle.
“The addition of Ford certified pre-owned vehicles to Amazon Autos represents an exciting expansion of our store, giving customers access to thousands of quality vehicles backed by Ford's comprehensive inspection and warranty programs, said Fan Jin, global leader of Amazon Autos. “By working with exceptional Ford dealers who share our commitment to customer service, we're creating a car buying experience that combines trusted vehicle certification with the convenience Amazon is known for. “
“We are excited to support our dealers in launching Ford Blue Advantage vehicles (CPO) on Amazon Autos,” said Robert Kaffl, executive director, Ford U.S. Sales and Dealer Relations. “Amazon Autos allows Ford Dealers to offer their certified pre-owned vehicles through Amazon’s accessible digital platform, while maintaining the benefits that customers enjoy from their relationships of our Ford Dealers. It’s about delivering the best of both worlds to our customers.”
Amazon Autos connects customers with trusted dealers across the country, allowing them to seamlessly browse, finance, and purchase new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles online. As part of the experience, customers can browse inventory from a participating Ford dealer within a 75-mile radius and shop certified pre-owned cars and trucks by various criteria, including make, model, year, and color. Each vehicle listing includes transparent, itemized pricing, vehicle history, and full specifications.
Once a customer decides on a vehicle, they can secure financing, start paperwork, and schedule a convenient pickup time at their local Ford dealer. Streamlining the initial shopping and financing steps frees up time at the dealership to allow dealers to focus on the valuable in-person experience.
Trusted dealers, trusted protection
All certified pre-owned vehicles sold by Ford dealers on Amazon Autos undergo a thorough inspection process and comes with a 14-day/1,000-mile money back guarantee through Ford Blue Advantage. Customers shopping on Amazon Autos can view service history and condition reports for added transparency.
Each comprehensive limited warranty provides protection for key parts such as the engine, battery, transmission, and electrical system. Participating Ford dealers may also offer extended service plans for customers seeking additional coverage, offering customers more confidence in their online vehicle purchase.
For Ford dealers, Amazon Autos creates a new digital channel to showcase their certified pre-owned inventory to millions of Amazon customers. Dealers maintain their essential role in the transaction, including setting pricing, vehicle delivery, service, and building ongoing customer relationships.
Ford certified pre-owned vehicles are now available on Amazon Autos in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Dallas with plans to expand to additional cities in the coming months.
To explore available certified pre-owned vehicles from participating Ford dealers, visit amazon.com/FordCPO.
