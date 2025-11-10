Key takeaways
- Amazon's Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deal events run from November 20 through December 1, featuring millions of deals across popular categories including home, electronics, beauty, and apparel from customer-favorite brands, with new daily deal drops throughout the events.
- Customers can save significantly on holiday essentials, including up to 50% on artificial Christmas trees, seasonal decor, Amazon devices, and select electronics, plus exclusive grocery offers like the "Feed 5 for $25" Thanksgiving meal offer.
- Amazon offers multiple ways to maximize holiday savings, including the Small Business Holiday Shop featuring unique products from small businesses, Same-Day and One-Day Delivery options for Prime members, and shopping assistance through Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant.
‘Tis the season for giving—and for saving! Amazon just announced its Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deal events, kicking off November 20 at 12:01 a.m. PST, running through December 1. The savings events will feature millions of deals across popular categories including home, electronics, beauty, and apparel from brands like BISSELL, Beats, medicube, and Nike. Shoppers can also discover new daily deal drops throughout the events with Today’s Big Deals—featuring discounts on brands like Keurig and Squishmallows, while supplies last.
Thinking about hosting this holiday season? You’re also in luck. Customers can prepare their homes for the holidays with incredible savings on seasonal essentials across decorating, entertaining, and dining. For their holiday feast, customers can shop Amazon's exclusive "Feed 5 for $25" Thanksgiving meal offer—featuring Butterball turkey, homestyle sides, and a classic pre-made pie—making entertaining both festive and accessible this season.
A sneak peek at some of Amazon’s best holiday deals
Here’s an exclusive look at some of the best deals you’ll see during Amazon’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday events:
- Amazon Devices: Save up to 50% on select Amazon devices, including new releases like Echo Dot Max, Fire TV Stick 4K Select, Fire TV 50" 4-Series, Blink Mini 2K+, and Blink Outdoor 2K+. Customers can also save on favorites such as Echo Show 11, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle, and Ring Indoor Cam.
- Seasonal: Save up to 50% on artificial Christmas Trees from National Tree Company and Fraser Hill Farm. Customers can also find up to 40% on ornaments from Lenox, and up to 20% on holiday gift wrap, bags, and bows from Hallmark.
- Grocery: Save on complete holiday meals including Butterball turkey at $0.69 per pound, pre-made sides like homestyle stuffing, mashed potatoes, and traditional fixings from select brands—all online for Same-Day Delivery where available and at Amazon Fresh stores. Customers can also enjoy great prices on a wide selection of fresh grocery ingredients like carrots, green beans, and gold potatoes, plus wine enthusiasts can save 20% when purchasing six or more bottles through Amazon Fresh (valid through 11/30). Visit amazon.com/grocery for our full selection of grocery items available in your area.
- Electronics: Save up to 50% on select electronics from JBL and Canon, and up to 45% on select Bose audio and PC hardware from ACER and ASUS. Customers can also enjoy up to 40% on select home entertainment from LG, TCL, and Hisense, and up to 35% on select Samsung and Google products.
- Home: Save up to 55% on select home products from Shark and up to 40% on select floorcare from BISSELL and iRobot. Customers can also find up to 35% on select floorcare from Dyson and select furniture from Signature Design by Ashley, and up to 25% on select luggage from Away and select fitness equipment from NordicTrack.
- Kitchen: Save up to 50% on select kitchen appliances from Ninja and up to 40% on select kitchen essentials from Bentgo, Vitamix, Staub, and Nespresso, including deals on Nespresso Original Line Capsules. Customers can also enjoy up to 35% on select espresso and coffee machines from Keurig and De'Longhi, and up to 25% on premium kitchen brands like Breville and Our Place.
- Beauty: Save up to 50% on select premium beauty products from Lancôme and luxury fragrances from Armani Beauty and Maison Margiela. Customers can also discover up to 30% on skincare and bodycare essentials from Kiehl's, ELEMIS, Sol de Janeiro, and medicube, makeup favorites from NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP, Milk Makeup, and Tarte; plus select beauty tools from Drybar and Shark.
- Fashion: Save up to 50% on select fashion from NAADAM, GAP, Levi's, Cinq A Sept, and Derek Lam 10 Crosby. Customers can also enjoy up to 40% on apparel from Theory, AllSaints, New Balance, Carhartt, and ASTR the Label, plus up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop featuring brands like LE BOP, PAIGE, and FRAME.
- Toys: Save up to 40% on select toys from MAGNA-TILES, Melissa & Doug, Little Tykes, Play-Doh, and NERF. Customers can also enjoy up to 30% off select classic toys from Hasbro Gaming, Fisher-Price, and American Girl, plus character favorites featuring Disney, WICKED, Barbie, Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter.
- Books: Save up to 80% on Kindle books and up to 65% on print books, including Editor favorites from Amazon’s Best Books of the Year lists of the past 25 years like A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara, The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides, and The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson. Customers can also enjoy 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for just $0.99, unlocking millions of titles across every genre. Terms and conditions apply. See here for details.
- Travel: Save on travel with up to 50% off hotels and homes on Expedia, and 35% off voyage fare on select sailings from Disney Cruise Line, and 50% on Norwegian Cruise Line. Amazon shoppers can also save up to 30% on Avis car rental rates and earn 15% back in an Amazon.com gift card when they Reserve on Amazon.
- Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: Prime members can get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (November 10 to December 8) or a $100 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (November 27 to December 1). Plus, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 10% back or more on select deals from brands like Dyson and Ring with Prime Card Bonus and 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market (In-store code required for Prime Store Card), all with no annual credit card fees. As an extra perk, members with Prime Visa or Prime Store Card can also earn an additional 2% back on eligible Amazon.com purchases with No-Rush Delivery from November 27 to December 2 (for a total of 7% back with an eligible Prime membership), subject to availability, see terms.
Other ways to shop and save during Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday
Check out the Amazon Haul event: Amazon is celebrating the growth and global expansion of Amazon Haul with an exclusive two-day global sale event running November 10-11, featuring an incredible selection of deals for as low as $0.11—marking one of our biggest savings opportunities before Black Friday Week begins. Find treasures across apparel, home, decor, and tech accessories at crazy low prices.
Win a gift card: Amazon is giving away thousands of $50 gift cards starting November 20. To be eligible you must be signed up to receive marketing emails or push notifications, so be sure to check your email and push notifications to see if you’ve won. Terms apply.
Shop small businesses: This holiday season, Amazon is making it easier than ever to shop small through the Small Business Holiday Shop at amazon.com/smallbusinessgifts. The shop features unique products from small businesses across a wide range of categories. Shoppers can look for the Small Business Badge and browse holiday gift guides to find one-of-a-kind gifts and can't-miss deals including: up to 50% off skincare from TruSkin and select toddler balance bikes from KRIDDO; 35% off Solawave Red Light Therapy Wand; up to 30% off Non-Alcoholic Le Spritz Variety 16-Pack from Ghia, Raycon Everyday Earbuds Classic, pet shampoo from Honest Paws, select products from Blissy; and up to 20% off Phlur. The joy of giving is even greater when your purchase supports an entrepreneur's dream.
Shop smarter with Rufus: Experience the magic of having your own personal shopper this holiday season with Rufus, Amazon's AI assistant for shopping, that can find the perfect gift for every special someone on your list while you enjoy a lower-stress holiday. Rufus can save you time with highly personalized deal recommendations—during deal events like Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday, customers can simply ask Rufus "What are the best deals for me?" or "Are any items on my wish list on sale?" and Rufus will quickly identify personalized savings opportunities based on their shopping history and wish lists. Rufus can also help you maximize savings with automated purchases. Customers can ask Rufus to "Buy these headphones when they're 30% off," and the assistant will monitor prices every 30 minutes, automatically completing purchases when items hit target prices—ensuring shoppers never miss limited-time holiday discounts while focusing on what matters most during the busy season.
Shop while you watch: Prime Video is set to broadcast an unprecedented 15 hours of exclusive live sports action on Black Friday, with no subscription or Prime membership required. Coverage begins at 6 a.m. PST with the anticipated return of the PGA TOUR’s the Skins Game golf event, followed by the third annual Black Friday Football game featuring the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Chicago Bears. The day concludes with an NBA on Prime doubleheader that includes the Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks, leading into the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers. Fans can watch and shop simultaneously with the enhanced "Shop the Game" experience—simply press "up" on your remote or open the Amazon Shopping app and search “shop the game” to find great deals featured in the broadcasts. Sports enthusiasts can shop game-day essentials including custom NFL and NBA apparel designed by Amazon Creators including Brittany Mahomes, Normani, Winnie Harlow, and Jordyn Woods, along with official merchandise from premium brands.
Get fast, free delivery through the holidays
Amazon now offers Same-Day Delivery across millions of items in more than 9,000 U.S. cities and towns with Prime members having access to more than 300 million items with free Prime shipping, with tens of millions available for Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. Before the end of the year, Amazon will bring Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery to thousands of smaller cities, towns, and rural communities across the U.S. The vast selection, including grocery and household essentials, across health, beauty, baby, and pet food, is available for delivery or pickup within hours—ensuring customers have everything they want and need to prepare for the holidays. With these convenient delivery options, customers can shop with confidence knowing their holiday purchases will arrive on time
If you haven’t already, you may want to sign up now for savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, 18-24 year-olds can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess.