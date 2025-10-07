Prime Video will broadcast the yhe Skins Game golf event the morning of November 28 before the third annual Black Friday Football game and a brand-new NBA on Prime doubleheader. This will be the first iteration of one of golf’s most celebrated television franchises since its last event in 2008.
"We're thrilled to help relaunch yhe Skins Game as part of an unprecedented day of live sports on Prime Video this Black Friday," Charlie Neiman, Prime Video's head of sports partnerships, said. "Partnering with PGA TOUR Studios, Pro Shop, and Propagate Content to broadcast this storied event with four of the game's most captivating stars opens more than 15 hours of exclusive live sports coverage on Prime Video, and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, premium sports programming to fans around the world.”
The Skins Game will feature 2025 FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood, 16-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas, two-time major champion Xander Schauffele and eight-time PGA TOUR winner Keegan Bradley. The event will be played at Panther National golf course in Palm Beach Gardens.
Here’s everything you need to know about The Skins Game on Prime Video, including how to watch the iconic golf event.
How to watch The Skins Game on Prime Video
Coverage of The Skins Game will begin at 9 a.m. ET, exclusively on Prime Video.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
What is The Skins Game?
Originally introduced in 1983 as an unofficial money event on the PGA TOUR, the Skins Game became a staple on the sports calendar, showcasing high-stakes competition among golf’s biggest stars, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Gary Player, and Tiger Woods.
The format for this version will remain true to the traditional structure, where each hole carries a dollar value and tied holes roll over to raise the stakes.
The Skins Game will feature a "reverse purse" where all players will begin the competition with $1 million on the scoreboard. Fans will watch as the players’ fortunes rise and fall with every hole won or lost, adding a new layer of tension, drama and strategy to every shot.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Golf is one of the many live sports Prime Video offers, as well as thousands of movies, series, sport documentaries, and more.
There are plenty of other Amazon Original series to watch on Prime Video, like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, The Boys, and Reacher. Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s "Shop the Show" feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
