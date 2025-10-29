When is Cyber Monday 2025 sale? Here’s what you need to know
With Cyber Monday coming up soon, we're here to answer all your questions.
Related Amazon News
The full-color book features a curated wonderland of stories and games, with exclusive and top-rated toys perfect for physical and digital playtime.
Black Friday is just around the corner—and we’re here to answer all your questions.
Amazon’s new AI-powered shopping feature ‘Help Me Decide’ makes it easy to quickly pick the right product
Help Me Decide expands Amazon’s suite of AI shopping tools, pairing you with the right product with the tap of a button.
8 ways Amazon is delivering orders faster, from medication within hours to same-day perishable groceries
From AI-powered predictions to specialized delivery vehicles, here’s how Amazon is bringing faster delivery speeds for a better shopping experience.
Amazon now delivering across the UAE in 15 minutes with Amazon Now, plus thousands more items available within two hours
Thanks to micro fulfillment centers embedded within UAE neighborhoods, everyday essentials are now hitting customer doorsteps in just 15 minutes across the UAE, with thousands more products available within 2 hours on Amazon.ae.
Check out Buy with Prime when shopping on participating brands’ websites to use the Prime shopping benefits you know and love.
Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Event is happening now through November 2. Here are 20 hot deals and Amazon exclusives you won’t want to miss, from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, tarte, and Dyson.
Prime members now save $0.10 per gallon at approximately 7,500 bp, Amoco, and ampm locations across the U.S.
Parents and guardians can get expert medical advice and treatments for their kids for conditions including pink eye, skin rashes, head lice, and asthma Rx renewals.
Everything you need to know about Amazon Haul—a broad selection of products $20 or less, with most under $10
U.S. beta launched in the Amazon Shopping app, featuring fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee, with delivery times of one to two weeks.
Prime members can buy tickets to the early screening of ‘Wicked: For Good’ and see it four days before its theatrical release.
Amazon Pharmacy introduces in-office kiosks to help patients get medications immediately after appointments
Innovative pharmacy kiosks at One Medical offices will allow patients in select areas to receive medications within minutes of their appointment, closing a critical gap in care.