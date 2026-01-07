Since rolling out

Dash Cart

in 2020, we've continuously listened to customer feedback and added new features to make grocery shopping even easier. Now, we’re introducing the newest generation of Dash Cart with significant enhancements. We started introducing the latest Dash Cart in select stores last year, and it's already powered thousands of shopping trips, with more than 9 out of 10 customers telling us they are satisfied with the experience. In response to customers’ enthusiasm, we're expanding the newest Dash Cart to dozens of

Whole Foods Market

locations across the U.S. by the end of 2026.