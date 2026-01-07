Key takeaways
- The newest Dash Cart will be expanding to dozens of additional Whole Foods Market locations by the end of 2026.
- There are significant enhancements shaped directly by customer feedback.
- Features include a lighter cart, more payment options, and more.
Since rolling out Dash Cart in 2020, we've continuously listened to customer feedback and added new features to make grocery shopping even easier. Now, we’re introducing the newest generation of Dash Cart with significant enhancements. We started introducing the latest Dash Cart in select stores last year, and it's already powered thousands of shopping trips, with more than 9 out of 10 customers telling us they are satisfied with the experience. In response to customers’ enthusiasm, we're expanding the newest Dash Cart to dozens of Whole Foods Market locations across the U.S. by the end of 2026.
Amazon has reimagined the shopping cart with its newest Dash Cart—now available at the Whole Foods Market stores in McKinney, Texas; Reston, Virginia; and Westford, Massachusetts—designed to make grocery shopping faster and more convenient.
Here are some of the innovative features of the new Dash Cart, and how they can save customers time and money on their next grocery shopping trip:
1. Track savings and spending in real time on the built-in screen
The Dash Cart's built-in screen displays prices and maintains a running total as customers shop. This feature helps customers stick to a budget by showing exactly how much they're spending before checkout. Dash Cart also offers an Alexa shopping list integration, which allows customers to add items to their list at home or on the go, then check off items directly on the screen. The Dash Cart also helps customers navigate the store with an interactive map and discover personalized deals on nearby products curated specifically for them. If customers remove an item from their basket, the advanced artificial intelligence uses computer vision and sensor-fusion to recognize items and update the receipt in real time. This visibility can help customers make smart shopping decisions on the spot.
2. Skip the checkout line entirely
Perhaps the biggest time-saver is the built-in scanner that lets customers bypass the checkout line completely. The redesigned scanner is more responsive and prominently positioned right next to the screen, making it easier and faster to scan items and add them to the cart. When finished shopping, customers can simply roll through the designated Dash Cart lane. The cart automatically processes payment, saving time on every shopping trip.
3. Choose how to pay with more options
The latest Dash Cart offers expanded payment options, giving customers more flexibility at checkout. Whether they prefer to tap a credit card, use mobile payments, or the linked payment method on their Amazon account, customers can select their preferred payment method either when they start shopping or at checkout. This convenience offers additional choice for customers and streamlines the entire shopping experience.
4. Shop bigger with a lighter cart
The redesigned Dash Cart is 25% lighter while offering 40% more capacity than the previous model. This means completing a bigger shop is easier than ever, and it's perfect for family-sized shopping trips. The increased capacity also makes it easy for customers to get shopping done, roll straight to the car, quickly unload, and get back to their day faster than ever.
5. Weigh produce instantly
With the built-in produce scale, customers can weigh fruits and vegetables directly in their cart. The scale works in tandem with on-cart cameras, weight sensors, and deep learning models to ensure accurate pricing for every item. This feature makes shopping for produce significantly faster, eliminating the need to search for in-store scales, print stickers, or wait for assistance. The scale is positioned intuitively right beside the screen, allowing customers to quickly weigh items, see the price, and continue shopping without interruption.
Amazon's Dash Cart continues to evolve based on customer feedback, with these latest improvements reflecting what shoppers value most: saving time, staying on budget, and making grocery shopping more convenient.
Amazon continues to make delivery faster and more convenient. Read about Amazon offering deliveries in 30 minutes in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia.