One Battle After Another, the latest film from Academy Award–nominated director Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, Phantom Thread), follows Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio), a washed-up revolutionary who lives off the grid in a state of stoned paranoia with his spirited, self-reliant daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti).
When his nemesis, Colonel Steven Lockjaw (Sean Penn), resurfaces after 16 years and Willa goes missing, the former radical must scramble to find her as both father and daughter battle the consequences of his past.
How to stream ‘One Battle After Another’ on Prime Video
You can watch One Battle After Another by searching for the title on Prime Video. It costs $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy. Rentals include 30 days to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started.
You don’t need a Prime membership to watch One Battle After Another. All customers can rent or buy titles on the Prime Video Store.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘One Battle After Another’?
In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio (The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood) and Chase Infiniti (Presumed Innocent), One Battle After Another also stars Academy Award winners Sean Penn (Milk) and Benicio Del Toro (Sicario), alongside Regina Hall (Girls Trip) and Teyana Taylor (Coming 2 America).
Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another was written by Anderson, who also produced the film with Adam Somner and Sara Murphy. Will Weiske is an executive producer.
The film features cinematography by Michael Bauman, production design by Florencia Martin, editing by Andy Jurgensen, costume design by Colleen Atwood, casting by Cassandra Kulukundis, and music by Jonny Greenwood.
What else is on Prime Video?
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
