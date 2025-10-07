From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds comes John Candy: I Like Me. Those who knew John best share his story, in their own words, through never-before-seen archival footage, imagery, and interviews. It’s a documentary of the life, career, and loss of one of the most beloved actors of all time.
John Candy: I Like Me premiered as the opening night film at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 4. The film debuts globally on Prime Video on Friday, October 10.
How to stream ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ on Prime Video
John Candy: I Like Me will be available to stream on Friday, October 10, on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who is the creative team behind ‘John Candy: I Like Me’?
The documentary is directed by Colin Hanks (All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records, Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis). In addition to Hanks, Sean Stuart, Glen Zipper, Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, Johnny Pariseau, and Shane Reid. Co-executive producers include Chris Candy, Jennifer Candy-Sullivan, and Rosemary Candy.
John Candy: I Like Me features commentary from collaborators such as SCTV collaborators Catherine O’Hara and Martin Short, as well as Dan Aykroyd (The Great Outdoors), Steve Martin (Planes, Trains and Automobiles), Tom Hanks (Volunteers), Eugene Levy (Armed and Dangerous), Macaulay Culkin (Uncle Buck), and more.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other documentaries about entertainment icons on Prime Video like Lucy and Desi, Val, Diana Ross: Supreme Sensation, and more.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
