Get ready to see NFL stars Micah Parsons and Justin Jefferson like you've never seen them before in the next two installments of the Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers franchise on Prime Video.
Parsons, the Green Bay Packers defensive end, and Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, will go undercover to interact with football fans in these two installments.
Here's everything you need to know and how to watch The Undercovers.
How to watch 'The Undercovers' on Prime Video
The next two installments of The Undercovers will air exclusively on Prime Video.
The Parsons installment will premiere on September 25, ahead of the highly anticipated showdown between Parsons’ Green Bay Packers and his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. The Jefferson installment will air on October 16—a week ahead of the Minnesota Vikings showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
What is 'The Undercovers' about?
In The Undercovers, former NFL quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning works with current NFL stars to go undercover and interact with football fans.
The first installment featured Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield secretly living among superfans disguised as "Gus Swayze."
In the Parsons installment, the then-Cowboys player goes undercover as a waiter at a fan event. Nobody knew it at the time, but this would be one of his final acts as a Cowboy before being traded to the Packers just 10 days before the kick off of the 2025-26 season.
Even though it didn’t work out in Dallas, Parsons proves he’s always loved the Cowboys faithful as he sets out to be the best waiter he can be. He’ll serve drinks, play games, and remind everyone why he keeps quarterbacks up at night.
In the October 16 installment, Manning sends Jefferson undercover as a nature photographer to get the inside scoop on the fast-growing sport of flag football.
From the Olympics to its new status as a women's college sport, he’ll learn why flag football is everywhere these days. And, as the NFL Global Flag Football Ambassador, Jefferson is the perfect person for the job.
He’ll explore the local flag community while snapping pics, confusing coaches, breaking ankles, and soaring like the common loon.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Check out other sports documentaries like Taurasi, Earnhardt, Federer: Twelve Final Days, and For the Win: NWSL. There are plenty of other Amazon Original series to watch on Prime Video, like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, The Boys, and Reacher.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
