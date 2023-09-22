Amazon Music Live (AML), a weekly concert series that streams live performances by top and emerging musicians on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video, brings the energy of live performances to fans across the world.

AML, hosted by award-winning rapper 2 Chainz, is broadcast live from Los Angeles on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. PDT. Fans can tune in to live performances and behind-the-scenes access to some of today’s most in-demand musicians after Thursday Night Football. (Tickets to be in the live audience are invitation-only, and select local customers will have access to an exclusive presale for each show).

When does Season Two of Amazon Music Live premiere?

The series returns for Season Two on September 21. The premiere performer, Grammy-winning artist Ed Sheeran, will play fan favorites as well as brand new songs from his upcoming album, Autumn Variations, set to be released on September 29.



Which performers can we expect to see this season?

Photo by Jerritt Clark

Season Two performances include Colombian superstar Feid on September 28—the eve before his new album, Mor No Le Temas a la Oscuridad, is released on September 29—and rapper Lil Durk on October 5.

Once future artists are announced, you can find the full season two AML lineup here. In Season One, viewers saw a surprise reunion by 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne for “Duffle Bag Boy” and heard A$AP Rocky debut his new album Don’t Be Dumb. Season One musicians ranged from the iconic rapper Megan Thee Stallion to country music star Kane Brown.



How can we watch Amazon Music Live events?

Photo by Jerritt Clark

To watch AML events, viewers can search for “Amazon Music Live” or “Amazon Music Live Season Two” on Prime Video or the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. If you miss the live performance, recordings of the show will also remain available for viewing for a limited time after.

To catch the AML pre-show—hosted by entertainment journalist Gia Peppers, NBA personality Christian Crosby, and veteran pop-culture host Natasha Alexis Martinez—for interviews, special guests, and other behind-the-scenes surprises, tune in to the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 8 p.m. PDT.

This year, AML will also include a live, American Sign Language interpretation by Deaf and hard-of-hearing interpreters that will be available during its live broadcast and on demand. (This accessibility feature is available for all future AML broadcasts on Prime Video).

