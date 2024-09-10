Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriterKacey Musgraves has announced her long-awaited return to the stage with her 2024 "Deeper Well World Tour." If you can’t make it to the show, Amazon Music will be exclusively livestreaming her performance from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
The “Deeper Well World Tour” marks Musgraves’ most extensive live tour of her career. The world tour kicked off earlier this year with sold out shows in London, Amsterdam, Dublin, Cologne, Brussels and more. The North American tour will play major cities across the U.S. and concluding with a special two-night stand in her own backyard at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
Kacey Musgraves "Deeper Well World Tour"
The livestream from Amazon Music will also include main support acts featuring singer-songwriter Father John Misty and GRAMMY Award-winning trio Nickel Creek.

How to watch Kacey Musgraves’ Climate Pledge Arena livestream

You can stream the show on Prime Video and the starting at 7:30 p.m. PST on Friday, September 20.
Watch on Prime Video

Prime members can visit the Kacey Musgraves “Deeper Well World Tour” stream on Prime Video to watch in their browser or in the Prime Video app.
If you aren’t a Prime member yet, now is a great time to take it for a spin. You’ll get unlimited, instant Prime Video streaming, along with fast, free shipping, and lots of other amazing perks.

Watch on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch

If you’re a Twitch user, head to the on your browser or in the Twitch app to catch the livestream.
Now that you have everything you need to catch the livestream, listen to Kacey Musgraves’ new album Deeper into the Wellon Amazon Music.
Kacey Musgraves "Deeper Well World Tour"
Father John Misty

Also, check out the Chill with Kacey Musgraves, REDISCOVER Father John Misty and REDISCOVER Nickel Creek playlists on Amazon Music to get ready for their showstopping performances.
Prime Video and Amazon Music are just a few of the many entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, helping members get everything they want and need, quickly and reliably. Not a member yet? Sign up or start your 30-day free trial now.