Are you heading to an event at Climate Pledge Arena? Check out our best tips to enjoy everything the most sustainable arena in the world has to offer.
Climate Pledge Arena is located in the heart of Seattle, offering 932,000 square feet of space to house some of the city’s biggest concerts and sporting events. While the state-of-the-art facility and exciting events are a major draw for fans, the arena’s commitment to sustainability is a cornerstone that makes it a socially and environmentally responsible neighbor in the Seattle community.
The arena is unlike any other, offering unique amenities and innovative technologies for an exciting fan experience that doesn’t come at a heavy cost to the environment. If you’re heading to an event at Climate Pledge Arena soon, here are nine tips for a seamless experience.
Climate Pledge Arena—named by Amazon after The Climate Pledge, a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—is the first arena in the world to pursue Zero Carbon Certification from the International Living Future Institute. The facility is powered by 100% renewable electric energy, with a 1.2-megawatt solar energy system installed on its roof. It’s also committed to sustainable practices that prioritize purchasing from local vendors and being functionally zero waste.
1.Use the interactive seating maps to scope out your spotIf you haven’t visited Climate Pledge Arena quite yet, you might not be sure which section or seat to choose. Fortunately, there are interactive seat maps to help you see what your view from your chosen seat will look like. There are separate maps for sporting events and concerts to show you what the setup will look like for the event you plan to attend.
2.Review the bag policyAs a part of its commitment to providing a safe environment for fans, Climate Pledge Arena has implemented a clear bag policy. Only clear bags or small clutches are allowed inside the arena, and all bags are subject to search. You can bring one clear bag that is up to 14″x 14″ in size, or one small clutch that is up to 4.5″x 6.5″ in size.
3.Bring a reusable water bottleThere are several innovations implemented throughout the arena to conserve water, including waterless fixtures in the bathrooms and ultra-efficient showers in the locker rooms. One way you can help conserve water during your visit is to bring your own water bottle. Climate Pledge Arena allows you to bring an empty, non-glass bottle with you through security, and there are water stations throughout the arena where you can refill your bottle.
4.Download the appThe Seattle Kraken app provides real-time event updates, mobile ticketing, and other helpful features. You can use the app to store your ticket, plan for parking, and even pre-order merch for select events. Be sure to download the app and take a look at all the features before you head to your event.
5.Plan your transportationClimate Pledge Arena encourages fans to use sustainable transportation to get to the event. The central location makes it easy to get there using public transportation, bikes, and scooters. You can safely store your bike or scooter in the bike lockers on 1st avenue or surrounding bike racks—be sure to bring your own lock. Or, you can opt for public transportation using the free public transit pass that comes with your ticket. The pass includes the Light Rail and extensive bus routes. You can use the King County trip planner tool to help plan your route.If you prefer to drive, there’s parking available which includes charging stations for electric vehicles. Consider carpooling and be sure to plan your parking ahead of time using the app.
6.Arrive early to scope out the local businesses in the areaThere are lots of great restaurants and bars just outside of the arena. Plan to get to your event a bit early to grab a drink or a bite to eat at one of the local spots like Taylor Shellfish and Oyster Bar, Tyger Tyger, and Agave Cocina & Tequila.
7.Bring cashless payment optionsClimate Pledge Arena is a cashless facility. Remember to bring cash-free payment options like credit or debit cards and devices with tap-and-pay. You can also use Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology in concessions around the arena, which means you scan your Amazon in-store shopping code in the Amazon app before entering the store, grab what you want, then just walk out. There are also stations to sign up for Amazon One, which allows you to pay using your palm.
If you only have cash on you, the arena offers reverse ATMs where you can drop in your cash in exchange for a VISA card of the same value.
8.Take advantage of the sustainable options to dispose of wasteClimate Pledge Arena has a goal to divert a minimum of 95% of all of its waste away from landfills. As a fan, you can support that goal by using the conveniently labeled bins throughout the venue to make sure you compost and recycle waste when possible. Almost everything purchased at the arena can be composted or recycled, so check before you throw an item in the trash.
9.Check out the sustainable food vendors, including local businesses and meatless optionsThe food and drink options at Climate Pledge Arena focus on sustainably sourced ingredients, and include several tasty options for vegans and vegetarians. The arena has a goal of sourcing 75% of all ingredients used to make food served in the arena from local food suppliers within 300 miles.You can find food from local restaurants like Ballard Pizza Co., Mercer St. Mac, and Yugo. Or, if you’re in the mood for an amazing meatless burger, check out the IMPOSSIBLE Test Kitchen—IMPOSSIBLE is also a signatory of the Climate Pledge which means they’ve committed to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.