Climate Pledge Arena is located in the heart of Seattle, offering 932,000 square feet of space to house some of the city’s biggest concerts and. While the state-of-the-art facility and exciting events are a major draw for fans, the arena’s commitment to sustainability is a cornerstone that makes it a socially and environmentally responsible neighbor in the Seattle community.Climate Pledge Arena—named by Amazon after, a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—is the first arena in the world to pursuefrom the International Living Future Institute. The facility is powered by 100% renewable electric energy, with a 1.2-megawatt solar energy system installed on its roof. It’s also committed to sustainable practices that prioritize purchasing from local vendors and being functionally zero waste.The arena is unlike any other, offering unique amenities and innovative technologies for an exciting fan experience that doesn’t come at a heavy cost to the environment. If you’re heading to an event at Climate Pledge Arena soon, here are nine tips for a seamless experience.