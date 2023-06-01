Top 5 facts you may not know about Amazon One, our palm recognition service

Amazon has been innovating on behalf of customers for nearly 30 years, delivering new levels of convenience to various aspects of our lives. Five years ago, when our team embarked on a journey to create Amazon One, we aimed to develop a fast, convenient, and contactless way for people to use their palm in everyday activities like paying at a store, presenting a loyalty card, or entering a venue.



Amazon One has now been used more than a million times for entry, payment, and loyalty linking. As more and more people embrace its value and convenience, maintaining customer trust is paramount. That’s why Amazon One was built with an understanding that three core tenets could never be compromised: customer privacy, data security, and accuracy. These are integral to every decision we make, from the design of the service, to how we store and secure palm data, to how that data is used.



Amazon One combines cutting-edge biometrics, optical engineering, generative artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to deliver a new means of identification, entry, and payment. Any new technology comes with a learning curve, so we want to help by sharing information about how Amazon One works. Here are the facts: