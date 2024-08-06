Topics is now available on all Amazon Music tiers for customers in the U.S. on iOS and Android.
Amazon Music announced a new feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to make it easier to explore and discover podcasts. Just like the name suggests, Topics lets you browse podcast episodes by the topics mentioned in episodes. The feature is rolling out across top podcasts on Amazon Music.
How to get started
As you visit the episode pages of popular podcasts, look for Topics tags relevant to the episode beneath the episode description. Tapping on the Topics tag will display a list of episodes that also discuss that topic, allowing you to discover related content based on your topic of interest.
- Download the latest version of the Amazon Music mobile app on iOS or Android mobile
- Tap on Podcasts at the top of the Home screen
- Tap on a popular podcast such as The Daily, SmartLess, or This American Life, and then tap on a specific episode
- Look for Topics tag buttons below the episode description
- Tap on a Topics tag to explore a list of related podcast episodes on the same topic
Topics unlocks audio content by making podcasts browsable to listeners in a way they have never been able to before. Amazon Music’s Topics focus on the subject matter or content of the episode and make it easy to peruse other related podcasts, guided by your specific interests.
To suggest relevant Topic tags, podcast transcripts and descriptions are analyzed by AI alongside human review to identify key topics that are discussed in a particular episode. As we continue to expand the coverage of Topics to more podcast content, the number of topics and the quality of related episodes will continue to improve.
What will you listen to next?