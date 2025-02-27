Whether you’re a fan of Kevin Bacon, demon hunters, or both, Prime Video’s new series The Bondsman offers a massive dose of star power and horror hijinks to satiate your fix.
Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil himself to bring escaped demons back to hell. Hub also learns how his own sins got his soul condemned, which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music.
Here’s how to watch The Bondsman, which premieres on April 3.
How to watch ‘The Bondsman’
The Bondsman will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. You can watch from your desktop or from the Prime Video app—check out which devices are compatible for streaming.
Prime Video is included in a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon also offers discounted memberships through Prime Access—aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime for young adults, for those between the ages of 18 and 24 and/or enrolled in higher education.
You can sign up for a free trial to check out Prime and Prime Video. There are also a lot more benefits to Prime, such as fast, free shipping, exclusive deal events, and other content like music and books.
‘The Bondsman’ TV series release date
The Bondsman premieres on April 3, exclusively on Prime Video.
All eight episodes will be released on April 3.
‘The Bondsman’ cast
In addition to Bacon, the series stars Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones, The Exorcist), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Justified), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men, Donnie Darko), Maxwell Jenkins (Arcadian, Lost in Space), and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus, Orange Is the New Black).
Latest movies and shows on Prime Video
While you wait for The Bondsman, you can catch a bevy of premium content on Prime Video—all in one convenient streaming service.
Check out other Amazon original series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,Reacher, Invincible, The Wheel of Time, The Boys, andCross. You can also stream original movies like Red One, Challengers, and Road House, and rent or buy blockbusters like Wicked.
