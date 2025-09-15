An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. Parker (Mark Wahlberg), along with Grofield (LaKeith Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar), and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper.
How to stream ‘Play Dirty’ on Prime Video
Play Dirty will be available to stream on October 1 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Play Dirty’?
In addition to Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield, Play Dirty also stars Rosa Salazar (Undone), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Chukwudi Iwuji (The Day of the Jackal), Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars) with Thomas Jane (The Expanse) and Tony Shalhoub (Monk).
Directed by Shane Black (Iron Man 3), Play Dirty was written by co-written by Shane Black, Charles Mondry, and Anthony Bagarozzi. The story is based on the Parker novels by Donald E. Westlake, under the pseudonym Richard Stark.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
