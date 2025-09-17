In Maintenance Required, Charlie (Madelaine Petsch), the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop, is forced to reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street.
Seeking comfort, she turns to an anonymous online confidant—unaware she’s confiding in Beau (Jacob Scipio), the very rival threatening her business. As sparks fly both online and off, the truth threatens to blow everything apart.
How to stream ‘Maintenance Required’ on Prime Video
Maintenance Required will be available to stream on Wednesday, October 8 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Maintenance Required’?
In addition to Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) and Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys: Ride or Die), Maintenance Required also stars Madison Bailey (Outer Banks), Katy O'Brian (Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning), Inanna Sarkis (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween), Matteo Lane (Upgraded), and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show).
Directed by Lacey Uhlemeyer (The Dancer), Maintenance Required was co-written by Uhlemeyer, Roo Berry, and Erin Falconer.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other romantic comedies on Prime Video like Picture This, The Idea of You, and You’re Cordially Invited.
