Robin Wright plays a mother whose life spirals after her son's new partner enters their world in the edge-of-your-seat thriller The Girlfriend.
Here's everything you need to know about The Girlfriend, including how to watch the series, the plot, and the cast.
How to watch 'The Girlfriend' on Prime Video
The Girlfriend will be available exclusively on Prime Video on September 10. All six episodes will drop at once, allowing binge-watchers to dive into the psychological twists immediately.
What is the plot of 'The Girlfriend'?
Based on Michelle Frances' novel, The Girlfriend follows Laura (Robin Wright), a successful woman with a seemingly perfect life. Her world turns upside down when her son Daniel (Laurie Davidson) introduces her to his new girlfriend, Cherry (Olivia Cooke).
Laura quickly suspects Cherry isn't what she appears to be—but is her mistrust justified, or is Laura losing her grip on reality? The series explores complex relationships and hidden motives through shifting perspectives.
Who is in the cast of 'The Girlfriend'?
Wright, Cooke and Davidson are joined by a cast that includes Waleed Zuaiter, Tanya Moodie, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Karen Henthorn, Anna Chancellor, Leo Suter, and Francesca Corney.
